Having survived two very different dictatorshipsHearing Americans and Europeans discussing freedom of expression is always a bit of a shock to me. They argue about subtleties of law and concepts irrelevant to the half of the world’s population that still lives in authoritarian regimes where discourse is controlled by the leaders.

It does not mean that these debates are not important, or even vital, in the free world, but that it is necessary to put things in context now.cherish the luxury of being able to say what you want without fear of government reprisals, and this is true in most cases. It is also a warning: you have to be careful what you ask for. If citizens ask for greater control of freedom of expression by the government or more legal remedies to limit or undermine it, things we don’t want can end up happening or we hope they happen.

One of the axioms of all governments is that vested power is rarely returned and never without a fight. People always forget this when the politicians on duty are those of their party and they do things they agree with. If there is no supervision or limits for the leaders we like, those controls won’t be there for politicians we don’t like either.

For example, the change of administration in the United States, from Trump to Biden, is a relatively radical shift in policy and rhetoric. Biden immediately launched into overturning dozens of measures that Trump had taken, many of which reversed Obama’s policies. It seems very normal, but these “decree laws,” as they are called, are not actual laws that Congress authorizes, but provisions that the next president can rescind as soon as he takes office, which is often the case.

This violent back and forth that occurs without the necessary negotiations and consensus in the legislative sphere usually leads to an excessive reaction and unforeseen consequences, even when the intentions are the best. Parliamentary debate can be extremely slow, but this is also one of its virtues. As they say, few good ideas are born in committees, but many bad ideas die in them.

Public and private forces define the norms in democracies Returning to the concept of freedom of expression, granting too much power to the Government, especially to the executive function, is dangerous. We must combat misinformation and false informationBut defining these terms already requires immense care, so implementing measures to monitor and regulate them is much more complex. If you think that freedom of expression should be absolute, maybe you don’t remember how bad spam used to be or what social networks were like when the companies that owned them did not moderate or filter the content.

Rather than wait for the state to determine everything, most systems in the democratic world resort to a combination of public and private forces and interests that engage in a tug of war. The foundation of this system of opposing elements is formed by people, who are part of both teams at the same time. They are voters and electors, at least in a democracy. They want representatives and leaders to serve their interests, which, we hope, are also for the common good.

People are also consumers, customers, employees, and business owners. In this regard, they want to have services that are better and cheaper, faster and easier to use. This creates a triangle of power that does not stop changing with new technologies, trends and laws that shape our society. Social networks have changed everything because they are a two-way street where everyone becomes a “publisher” with a global reach. However, publication laws cannot apply to everyone, and hence the debate on liability emerges.

“Incitement to violence cannot be defended” Let’s look at the case that has had the greatest impact in the history of freedom of expression within the private sphere. A case of restraint and veto or deplatforming. When Twitter blocked and later permanently deleted Donald Trump’s account while still president of the United States, it was like dropping a bomb. Everyone had a very clear opinion on whether it was the right thing to do and even whether it was legal (which it certainly was). My opinion is that incitement to violence cannot be defended, so the veto was justified, but the fact of the matter is that Twitter is a private company and, as such, it has the right to act according to its interests and interests. of your customers. And who defines those interests? Well Twitter. This is how private systems work.

Paradoxically, many Trump advocates compared the removal of his account by Twitter to the “Communist China” or the Soviet Union. But it is exactly the opposite! In authoritarian regimes, the Government is the one in charge of closing accounts or even companies that are annoying to the State. For a private company to deactivate the account of a public official would be unthinkable in a dictatorship. It could be argued that the companies that own social networks have too much power and that it is necessary to regulate them more, but let’s not call it tyranny if we do not want to make a fool of ourselves.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the decision “problematic”, a statement in which Trump advocates they immediately leaned back. But the solution that she proposed, more common in Europe, they would not like: the power to impose strict regulations on speech in the hands of political leaders. Some of the statements made by Trump and his supporters could be described as incitement to hatred in Germany and in other countries, which would carry a much stronger veto than that of Twitter.

In contrast, in the United States, Trump has carte blanche to publish lies about the elections on other channels, although there are other risks. After many Republicans and supporters spoke false accusations of voter fraud claiming that the voting machines had been hacked or tampered with, the manufacturers of these devices threatened to sue any person or media outlet who propagated these ideas.

As if by magic, the issue was almost settled and they even retracted, knowing that they could not provide evidence after having defamed the company’s product and its integrity, which is also not protected speech. Litigation and private moderation are solutions very American, but all part of an unstable triangle.

Finally, it is important to note that there is no perfect balance in which we are all equally happy or unhappy. Laws evolve hand in hand with technology, unpredictably and without following a set path. It can be frustrating, but overall As long as we stay calm, we will be on the right track. For most of us, customers, voters or citizens, that means getting involved, getting informed and letting companies and politicians know that they cannot ignore us.

