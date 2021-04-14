In 2008, Luciano Benjamín Menéndez, Hermes Oscar Rodríguez and Jorge Exequiel Acosta, among others eight Argentine repressors and genociders were sentenced in Córdoba for unlawful deprivation of liberty, imposition of aggravated torture and aggravated homicide against four political activists.

It was in the framework of the so-called “Brandaálisis cause”: in November 1977, four members of the Revolutionary Workers’ Party (PRT) were taken to the clandestine center of La Perla, on the outskirts of Córdoba and, according to what the Justice determined years more late, murdered a month later.

Their murderers threw the bodies into the street, simulating a confrontation with authority; a common practice in times of the last dictatorship.

The sentence was the second trial of Luciano Benjamín Menéndez. The repressive actions of the Cordovan Police in dictatorship were judged.

Illegitimate aggravated deprivation of liberty, imposition of aggravated torture, torture followed by death, qualified homicide, dishonest abuse, aggravated rape, abduction of a minor under the age of ten, illegal search, usurpation and robbery, were some of the aberrant crimes committed between 1976 and 1983 that resulted in specific convictions.

The best known trial, among these – due to the magnitude of the volume of victims, defendants and probative material surveyed – is that of the “La Perla / Campo de La Ribera Megacause”: they were tried in that case. crimes against 705 victims, mainly from the “La Perla” Clandestine Detention Center, but also from others, and they were 40 repressors convicted, in 2016.

Since then it was dictated in Córdoba one sentence per year, until reaching the last and recent ruling in the case “Diedrichs – Herrera”, of February 2021 in which he was sentenced to 14 accused of crimes committed against 43 victims.

Luciano Benjamin Menéndez, in the reading of the sentence of the Brandaálisis case in Córdoba

All that material relieved – evidence, testimonies, film material – from a total of 12 court cases, is now “Historical and Cultural Heritage” from the province of Córdoba, thanks to an unprecedented initiative that will preserve this material and make it available to the community.

“It is undeniable that the processes of Memory, Truth and Justice are part of our heritage. With this law we become responsible for what we inherit and must transmit to the next generations,” he explains, in dialogue with Clarion, the official legislator Natalia De la Sota, promoter of the project that is now law.

In fact, the measure promulgated last Friday by the Government of Córdoba (Law No. 10,748) – declares “Historical Cultural Heritage” from the province the sentences, files and film materials of the hearingss of the 12 trials, for crimes against humanity that from 2008 to 2021, were carried out in the province.

Natalia De la Sota. The Cordovan legislator was the promoter of the project. Photo: Juan José García

The bill had been approved –last March 23 – by the unicameral Legislature, within the framework of the Week for the National Day of Memory for Truth and Justice, and had the majority support of the different political blocs.

“The trial of the criminals responsible for State terrorism in Córdoba and in the country placed us as a unique example in the world, as we dared to judge the crimes of a dictatorship by political decision, with our magistrates and our own legislation“, it reads in the fundamentals of the project.

“Converting trials into cultural and historical heritage has two dimensions,” he judges De la Sota. On the one hand, the physical care of sentences, of the film material, of everything that this process generated and that the State must protect so that transmission to future generations is guaranteed. “

“But,” adds De la Sota, “there are another immaterial, intangible dimension: adding these processes to the cultural heritage we are recognizing, as a State, that they are part of our identity, which are part of our collective conscience, which are part of us, the people of Cordoba ”.

La Perla, inside. The clandetino center of detention in Cordoba. Photo Daniel Cáceres

De la Sota counted the endorsement of two exclusive protagonists, of this long journey: the former federal prosecutor Graciela López de Filoñuk, who participated in several of the processes, and the member of the Court that accumulated the trials, Jaime Díaz Gavier. María Eleonora Cristina, current director of the Provincial Memory Archive, also accompanied the initiative.

Open heart

At the time, López de Filoñuk, related: “I worked 22 years with an open heart in these causes, searching and collecting evidence. We need a law that protects everything that was done. I want all this to spread, to be known ”. Díaz Gavier, meanwhile, had said that the trials “They are a unique case in the world, in no other country was this introspection made in which the State could judge itself ”.

“There are many trials ahead and the idea is that these cases continue to be incorporated into this corpus, and are accessible henceforth for future generations “, details De la Sota, in dialogue with Clarion.

-This law has, then, a practical value and another symbolic, intangible.

-It has these two dimensions, hence the consensus. The most important thing is that the sanction puts in value everything that was generated from these judgments, and allows us to recognize them as part of our identity. The work that Human Rights organizations have done here has been so arduous that it deserves to be highlighted, and society has accompanied it.

Claim. Thousands of people accompanied the sentence in the trial for the La Perla megacause, in 2016. Photo Daniel Cáceres

-Is there any antecedents in this regard, or is this an unprecedented initiative?

-Before, the Municipality of Córdoba had declared as Cultural and Historical Heritage one of the causes, the “megacause” of The Pearl; It seemed necessary to us to extend it to all trials, but all the antecedents that exist up to here are from Córdoba.

– Could it serve as an inspiration to other provinces and jurisdictions?

-It would be very good. Argentina has been a pioneer in this regard, judging the genocidal with its own judges, with the State taking charge of the dramatic consequences of the last dictatorship. The Trial of the Boards, an initiative of Raúl Alfonsín at the time, was also a model for the world, although later those processes were stopped with the laws of Due Obedience and End Point.

What we have to guarantee now is that the rest of the trials, starting with those in Córdoba, are known, studied in schools, and made visible in the press. That is the spirit of the law. These sentences represented a great effort by the State, the Judiciary and the citizens in general to reconstruct a very dark and horror-filled time in the history of Argentina, in order to find the truth, justice and the punishment of those responsible.

