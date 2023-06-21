In one of the schools in Ingushetia, the trial version of Excel ended and disrupted the exam in computer science

In one of the schools in Ingushetia, the trial version of the Microsoft Excel program ended on computers, due to which the Unified State Exam (USE) failed, and schoolchildren could not complete it completely. This is reported edition Base.

The exam took place on June 19th. Graduates who took it at school No. 4 in Nazran had to go through one of the parts on the computer. However, the document where it was necessary to carry out calculations could not be edited, since the trial version of Excel had ended on the computers, and there was no license for them.

Administrators tried to solve the problem, but they could not help everyone. As a result, some of the students were unable to complete the task. According to the authors of the post, the Ministry of Education and Science advised graduates to write a complaint or an application for a retake. In turn, representatives of the Russian educational institution said that the issue with the program was resolved in two or three minutes.

Baza notes that there were not enough computers at the school, so additional ones were brought a few days before the exam and did not have time to check them.

Earlier it became known that Olesya Blinova, a graduate of the Vologda multidisciplinary lyceum, was the only one in Russia who passed the exam with 300 points in three subjects. She scored 100 points each in the Russian language, chemistry and mathematics at the profile level.