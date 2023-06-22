The most mature case among the 16 investigations that Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, has open enters the crucial phase this Thursday. Seven judges of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will begin to judge him for abuse of power. The Prosecutor’s Office asks for eight years of disqualification, which would separate him from the next two presidential elections. The accusation maintains that the ultra-rightist used his position as head of state to summon dozens of foreign ambassadors to a meeting in Brasilia three months before the elections. Before them, he questioned the electoral system.

The former president will also be tried for misuse of the media because that meeting, held in July 2022, was broadcast live on public television. In his speech before a large part of the diplomatic corps accredited in Brasilia, the then president attacked the judges of the electoral court in addition to spreading all kinds of falsehoods to question, without evidence, the voting system. Delegitimizing the elections was, as in the case of Donald Trump, his strategy in the face of a possible defeat, which the electorate confirmed in October. Bolsonaro said this Wednesday that the accusation for abuse of power is “fragile.”

The forecast is that the trial in the Superior Electoral Court, in which the presence of the former president is not expected, will last several sessions and conclude next week. Almost everyone in Brazil, including Bolsonaro and the Liberal Party, in which he is a member, is betting that the hearing will end with a conviction. If this is confirmed, the ultra-rightist will only be able to run in elections from 2031, he will then be 76 years old.

Among the magistrates who are going to try him is Alexandre de Moraes, whom Bolsonaro accuses of persecuting him and who in recent times, from his vantage point as president of the Supreme Court, has launched a crusade in defense of democracy with some movements described as excesses.

Bolsonaro, whose defeat left him without immunity for the first time in 30 years, faces another fifteen cases including very serious accusations such as encouraging the coup attacks perpetrated by thousands of his followers last January. And the suspicions are getting closer and closer. The soldier who during these years has been his closest assistant, Colonel Mauro Cid, was jailed several weeks ago and during the investigations, investigators have found draft minutes on his mobile phone to perpetrate a coup, according to the police.

The former president is also in the crosshairs of the judges for his management of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 700,000 Brazilians, he is accused of manipulating his vaccination record and of keeping some extremely valuable jewels that were given away by Saudi Arabia.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Bolsonaro, who was plunged into a depression by the electoral defeat, later left for Florida (United States). Since he returned to his homeland, the judicial siege around him has been tightening with multiple revelations, the opening of new investigations and police interrogations. He has also had time to participate in some rallies in which he has displayed a more restrained speech than the one that gave him fame and elevated him to the Presidency because he feels a real fear of ending up in prison. He has repeatedly proclaimed that he will never be jailed.

Although the bets say that Bolsonaro will be disqualified by the judges, it is worth not forgetting the unexpected 180 degree turns that politics so often takes in Brazil.

This same Wednesday, Cristiano Zanin, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s lawyer when he was imprisoned, the one who built the legal arguments that got the cases against him annulled and, therefore, opened the door for his return to the Presidency, He was undergoing a hearing before the Senate because his former client wants to appoint him as a judge on the Supreme Court.

Among those who have questioned the candidate for the highest court, the now senator Sérgio Moro, who when he was a judge imprisoned Lula, the same man who left the judiciary to be Bolsonaro’s minister and dreamed of retiring as a Supreme Court judge. Parallel to the closure of the cases against Lula, Moro was sentenced for not being impartial with the former and current president of Brazil.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.