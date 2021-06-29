Trial prosecutor Gabriela Baigún asked this Tuesday to dismiss to all the defendants in the case of the Qunita Plan after considering that it was not achieved prove that the defendants have committed the crimes of fraud against the public administration, nor of directing the tender.

The prosecutor, who signed the request for the creation of Legitimate Justice, formalized the presentation before the Federal Oral Court (TOF) 1, which now must determine whether or not to dismiss the accused and, consequently, whether or not the oral and public trial is held.

TOF 1 is made up of the judges Adrián Grünberg, José Antonio Michilini and Gabriel Vega. The first is the same judge who asked to annul the oral trial for the Future Dollar case.

The cause of the Qunita Plan was instructed in 2016 by the late federal judge Claudio Bonadio, who at the time prosecutedhe former Chief of Cabinet Aníbal Fernández and the former Minister of National Health and current head of that portfolio in the province of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, among others.

“The new evidence collected in the proceedings in the framework of the supplementary investigation and its joint assessment with the elements that were accumulated in the file, allow to conclude that, in this case, Neither of the two conducts for which the criminal action was brought constitutes a crime“, said the prosecutor in the opinion.

During the supplementary instruction, “an expertise was carried out which determined that there was no damage to the public administration nor was it possible to verify the direction towards the companies that won the tender. “

The investigation of the case used as parameters to “prove the existence of surcharges a valuation made based on invoices provided by the complainant Graciela Ocaña and the values ​​contributed by Sigen resulting from the work orders, “the prosecutor highlighted.

Ocaña bought the same kit in Once and affirmed that there was a surcharge of “between 30 and 50 percent” with respect to those paid by the Ministry of Health in 2015.

Baigún differed from his training colleague, Eduardo Taiano, and pointed out that “It was not possible affirm that the companies that were the winners of the tenders had made extraordinary profits. “

“Said work showed that the companies Dromotech SA, Delta Obras y Proyectos SA, Cia. Comercial Narciso SRL and Grupo Diela SRL obtained a final net profit that ranges from 13.78% to 18.30%. It is evident that neither from these extremes it is possible to conclude the existence of overpricing, as suggested by Taiano’s accusatory hypothesis, “said the prosecutor.

It is a purchase tender of 150,000 kits with an alleged surcharge of around 3,000 pesos for each one, which results in damage to the State of, at least, “four hundred and fifty million pesos”, according to the complaint of the investigating prosecutor, Sergio Rodríguez.

The purchase was made during the second presidency of Cristina Kirchner.

Cristina celebrated in July 2015 that her government “paid 7,784 pesos for each kit of the Qunita plan for low-income pregnant women and that the market price was” 11,550 pesos. “However, Deputy Graciela Ocaña bought the same equipment in Eleven’s retail businesses and it cost him -with better quality products- 4,129 pesos.

The TOF 1 ordered the specialists of the Supreme Court of Justice to carry out an expertise, the results of which reached the court a few weeks ago. The analysis maintains that more than 82% of the tender was awarded to a firm “without registered fixed assets or financial solvency” and whose offer “represented 21,069 times its patrimony.”

The cause accumulates years in Comodoro Py and returned to the public scene last month after the reply of Marcelo Tinelli to Minister Gollán, who criticized the number of people at the launch of his television show. The driver later asked for forgiveness, but recalled that the Buenos Aires Minister of Health is on trial.

The expert opinion bears the signature of the Court specialists María Fernanda Vergara, Héctor Roccatagliatta and Claudio Zilberman, has already entered the Court, and consists of the five-point analysis dumped in 24 pages.

When he signed the oral trial, the late judge Claudio Bonadio confirmed the maneuver, through which irregularities were committed in the selection and acquisition of materials for the plan for pregnant Qunita.

In the tender, “a tailored specification would have been designed and the tender would have been directed so that six companies without antecedents would be the winners,” said the judge. For his part, Ocaña demanded speed from the federal oral court 1 (TOF 1), which awaits a “supplementary test instruction” to launch the oral trial for the alleged millionaire surcharges paid in the so-called Qunita Plan.

Ocaña, the original complainant in the case, said last month that “now some defenses are trying to annul the trial by assessing the kit that I bought at Once and it showed overpricing of between 40 and 50 percent.”

The deputy had said that “there is not only evidence of overpricing, but alsoThere are phone call crossings between officials like Nicolás Kreplak and the suppliers showing how the tender was arranged ”.

Look also