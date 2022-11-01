A person raises a sign in support of journalist Roland Carreño during a demonstration in October in Caracas. Miguel Gutierrez (EFE)

After two years imprisoned in El Helicoide prison, everything indicates that the trial of Venezuelan journalist Roland Carreño will begin again. Joel García, Carreño’s defense attorney, reported that the judge following the process has requested medical leave, a circumstance that once again disrupts the deadlines for executing the judicial measure. There are no dates yet for a new start. Until the month of May, the trial was advancing at a good pace and only the statements of an expert and some witnesses were missing to dictate a final sentence. The lawyer stated that he had no doubt that the delay measure constituted an “act of political retaliation.”

Carreño, a well-known journalist in the country, close to the Voluntad Popular opposition party, is accused of financing himself from terrorism, illicit trafficking in weapons of war and criminal association. He entered jail on October 26, 2020, after the escape of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López.

The imprisonment of Roland Carreño has been condemned by various personalities of Venezuelan politics and international organizations. The NGO Reporters Without Borders published a statement on its social networks in which it “regrets that the trial continues to be involved in the procedural delay and in decisions that undermine their right to defense, as established by Venezuelan law.” Later, he affirms that “everything seems to point to a sanction weighing on Carreño to punish him for his closeness to the opposition political leader Leopoldo López, once he fled to Spain.”

The National Union of Press Workers of Venezuela assures that the journalist has been “criminalized for the exercise of his civil and political rights. He faces unfair jail time and is not guaranteed due process. Two years after his arrest, we continue to demand his release.” The defense has denounced that, since his imprisonment, 17 hearings have been held on his case.

Carreño is a well-known and popular journalist linked to social chronicles and the world of entertainment, with experience in the press, radio and television. He became famous in the country for the texts of him in the newspaper The National, and for his leadership of the program Good nightalong with fellow journalists Kico Bautista and Carla Angola, broadcast by the Globovisión channel, in which political interviews were conducted and personalities from culture and entertainment were invited.

Defense attorneys and family members have denounced that he was detained near his home on October 26, 2020 by unidentified police officers, and that he remained missing for a day. He was initially held at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Police located in the Maripérez area, north of the city. He then spent a brief period in another police station in La Yaguara, southwest of the city, to finally end up in El Helicoide.

After his arrest, according to his defense and testimonies from his family, Carreño was forced to record a video for more than four hours, more than 30 times, with a script given by the security forces in which he had to acknowledge the charges they were imputed to him. Some captures and personal audiovisual material were used to denigrate him and damage his image. The journalist received judicial permission to take care of his health, since he has presented several serious symptoms of hypertension. Judges have denied requests for alternative humanitarian measures for this reason. During his first year in prison, the first hearing of the trial, which finally took place six months later, had not been held.

