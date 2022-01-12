Party issues slightly alter the calendar for processing the regional Budgets for 2022 in the Regional Assembly, although these will go ahead on the date set by the López Miras Cabinet: Tuesday of next week. The Board of Spokespersons of the Autonomous Parliament, meeting yesterday after the Christmas holidays, modified the agenda of the debate of the partial amendments to the bill due to the celebration, tomorrow, of the trial promoted by three of the four deputies of the Vox Group against their expulsion of the party.

The Economy, Finance and Budgets Committee will start the debate on amendments today, instead of tomorrow, and will continue its work on Friday the 13th. Said modification will not alter the most important part of the process: the plenary session for debate and voting on the opinion. of the Economy, Finance and Budget Commission, set for next Tuesday. That day will be approved the law of General Budgets of the Autonomous Community, which will amount to 5,403 million euros.

The variation in the calendar of meetings of the Commission was obligatory, since the budgetary work in the Vox Group falls on two of the three deputies who tomorrow will bring the accusation against the party that suspended them from membership and expelled: the spokesman Juan José Liarte and Francisco Carrera, who is also the first secretary of the Assembly. The third applicant is the Minister of Education and Culture, Mabel Campuzano.

The plaintiffs face the judge tomorrow with the regional leader of his former party, José Ángel Antelo



Facing



The three could meet in the courtroom of the Cartagena Palace of Justice with the provincial president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, who has been cited as a witness. They want a judge to revoke that decision of the Vox governing bodies. In May 2021, it already rejected the request for precautionary measures requested by the three to rejoin as full members.

Liarte, Carrera and Campuzano were provisionally suspended from membership and disqualified from representing the party in the institutions in May 2020, one year after their election. The Guarantee Committee, at the proposal of the Vox National Executive Committee, adopted that decision because it considered the events carried out by these three deputies to be “very serious”. They withdrew from state leaders -among them the national secretary general, Javier Ortega Smith- the powers to access the bank accounts of the parliamentary group and fired four workers of the Assembly, among them the coordinator appointed by Madrid, without the consent of the management national.

Vox ratified this measure a month later. But, despite this, the three affected have maintained their minutes of deputies and control of the parliamentary group, where the only member who remains affiliated and faithful to the party, Pascual Salvador, acts as a stone guest, separated by his colleagues from the main commissions and working groups. The party that Santiago Abascal leads at the national level has tried unsuccessfully in the last twenty months to separate Liarte, Carrera and Campuzano from the group, but the Assembly regulations prevent it.

Telematic voting



Another decision adopted yesterday by the Board of Spokespersons is the activation of the mechanism of the telematic vote for the debate of Budgets in case of illness or sanitary isolation of any of the 45 parliamentarians. Yesterday there was no deputy infected although there were positive cases of Covid among workers of political groups and Chamber officials.

If the telematic vote is applied in the next plenary sessions, the deputies will send their vote in advance by email to the General Secretariat, which will guard it until the time of the recount.

On the other hand, the Bureau of the Economy, Finance and Budget Commission proposed yesterday the non-admission for processing of 9 of the 224 amendments to the articles, and 2 to the state of expenses, presented by the parties to the Budget bill.