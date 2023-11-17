The trial of the ‘procés’ in the Court of Accounts ends and is awaiting the amnesty law

The Court of Accounts has ended this Friday the trial for alleged accounting responsibility against Carles Puigdemont, Artur Mas, Oriol Junqueras and 32 other former high-ranking officials and officials of the Generalitat of Catalonia, after rejecting the request to suspend the hearing that the defense had raised. of Puigdemont. Now, the counselor responsible for the procedure will give accusations and defenses a period of time to present their final considerations in writing—now without in-person hearings—and will issue a sentence on a date yet to be determined. This case, in which the alleged diversion of public funds to organize the illegal 1-O referendum and promote the processes independence movement abroad, is one of those that will be annulled if the amnesty law promoted by the PSOE is successful (unless the sentence is final before the law comes into force, something very unlikely). The Prosecutor’s Office demands that the defendants return 3.4 million euros, and the Catalan Civil Society association – which exercises the popular prosecution – 5.3 million. The State Attorney withdrew from the procedure in January 2022.

Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, has assured that the former president of the Generalitat would have wanted to attend to the request to testify at today’s hearing, but that he was not able to do so because he was not allowed to intervene by videoconference and could not attend in person since He had commitments in Brussels as an MEP. Puigdemont has been on the run in Belgium since 2017 and has an arrest warrant that would be executed as soon as he entered Spain. Some of the defense also reproached the counselor in charge of the trial, Elena Hernáez, for not having agreed to suspend the hearing given the existence of an amnesty bill already presented in Congress.

The accusations and defenses will now have a period – which is usually between ten and twenty days each – to successively present their respective conclusions. Once all have been received, Counselor Hernáez will issue a ruling. Sources from the Court of Accounts do not rule out that there will not even be a ruling, in the event that the amnesty law is approved before these last procedures are concluded. The usual thing is that the conclusions of the parties in the trials of the Court of Auditors are expressed verbally in a hearing, but in this case all the parties have agreed, at the proposal of the counselor, that the procedure be done in writing, which that lengthens the times.

The only possibility that those involved in this case are not finally amnestied is that the hypothetical conviction becomes final—that is, it is ratified by the Supreme Court—before the amnesty law comes into force. It is very unlikely that this will happen: the amnesty will foreseeably come into force within six months, while the finality of a sentence from the Court of Auditors – which can be appealed first before the Prosecution Chamber of the supervisory body itself and then before the Court of Auditors Contentious-Administrative Court of the Supreme Court—can take years. The previous sentence against the leaders of the processesfor example, issued in November 2018, was not confirmed by the Supreme Court until July 2021.