Yesterday, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon issued a decision annulling the trial of Salim Ayyash, who was convicted of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, which was set for June 16, because the court ran out of funds.

The court also suspended all decisions regarding documents currently filed before it, and any documents filed in the future, until further notice.

The Hague-based court had sentenced Salim Ayyash, accused of the Hariri assassination, to life imprisonment, but Ayyash, who is being tried in absentia, is accused in other assassination cases before the Hariri operation.

In a statement published on its Twitter account, the Court indicated that it is continuing its intensive efforts to raise the necessary funds to complete its important work, and reiterates its urgent appeal to the international community, urging it to continue to support it financially.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is an independent judicial body of an international character that is not affiliated with the Lebanese judiciary. It was established at the request of the Lebanese government to the United Nations to try persons accused of assassinating Hariri in an explosion that occurred in 2005 that killed 21 other people.

The court says that it relies heavily on voluntary contributions from donor countries to finance 51 percent of its budget, while Lebanon is responsible for financing 49 percent of it. The court had reduced its budget for the year 2021 by a high rate of nearly 37 percent compared to previous years, given the difficult conditions resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the worrying situation in Lebanon, as it had previously received special support of 15.5 million dollars from the United Nations in last March, according to a previous statement.