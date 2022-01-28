Home page world

These pieces of jewelery were stolen during the jewel theft in Dresden. © Jürgen Karpinski/Green Vault/Dresden Police Department/dpa

Precious jewels are stolen from Saxony’s Green Vault Treasury Museum. The burglary made international headlines – as did the hunt for the perpetrators. Now the spectacular case is before the court.

Dresden – More than two years after the theft of jewels from the historic Green Vault in Dresden, the trial against six alleged perpetrators begins at the district court of the city on the Elbe.

The 23- to 28-year-olds caught in several raids are charged with aggravated gang theft, arson and particularly aggravated arson. For security reasons, the Greater Criminal Chamber negotiates in the special hall of the Dresden Higher Regional Court on the outskirts of the city, which was created for terrorism and extremism proceedings. The media interest is great, the seats for the public are limited due to Corona. No witnesses are invited at the start, as a court spokesman said.

Total value over 113 million euros

The public prosecutor accuses the young men of being responsible for the break-in into the Dresden Residenzschloss on November 25, 2019. They are said to have stolen 21 pieces of jewelery with a total of 4,300 diamonds and brilliants with a total value of over 113 million euros and also left property damage of over one million euros in the course of the spectacular coup. According to the indictment, they had set fire to an electrical box near the castle and a getaway car in the underground car park of a residential building – and were armed.

Early in the morning, two men broke through a prepared window into the residential palace in the old town, punched holes in a display case with an ax and tore out attached pieces of jewelry from the 17th and 18th centuries. Investigators are convinced that the crime was committed by criminal members of a well-known Berlin clan, which was also targeted for crimes such as the theft of the “Big Maple Leaf” gold coin from Berlin’s Bode Museum in 2017.

The suspects, who are gradually arrested in Berlin, are brothers and cousins. Particularly spicy: Two of them were among the accused in the gold coin trial at the Berlin Regional Court at the time of the crime, but were at large. In the meantime, they are each serving a youth sentence of several years, to which they were sentenced in February 2020. The other four have been in custody for months. The public prosecutor is certain that everyone directly involved in the crime has been found. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the accused have not yet commented on the allegations.

The main act consists of 65 volumes

Because two of the accused were adolescents in the legal sense at the time of the crime, the criminal division acts as a juvenile division. She has adjusted to months and scheduled 50 days of negotiations until the end of October, continuation possible. The main file in the case consists of 65 volumes, and the number of participants in the proceedings makes it a special process: 14 defense attorneys – lawyers from Dresden, Leipzig, Berlin, Hanover and Hamburg – three public prosecutors, representatives of the youth courts and dozens of witnesses are present .

According to the public prosecutor, DNA traces from cars and from the crime scene, videos, data and witness statements support the determined course of the crime. Meanwhile, the work of the special commission “Epaulette”, named after one of the booty items, continues. There is reasonable initial suspicion against a further 40 suspects, including four security guards and four possible helpers of the perpetrators.

The Association of German Criminal Investigators (BDK) warned that the use of criminal clan members should not just remain a short trend, but that it takes time and criminalistic knowledge. “Here, permanent focal departments must be developed that work even more closely together with the public prosecutor’s office, tax authorities and customs and are also equipped with the urgently needed human resources,” said BDK national chairman Dirk Peglow to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Among other things, he spoke out in favor of exit programs. “Many members of these extended families are not criminals or want out of pressures where they are being pressured into crime,” Peglow said. dpa