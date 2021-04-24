A few days after the Oscar awards, millions of people want to know which films will be the winners in the most important categories, among which are best film, best actor, best actress and best director.

However, there is a production that is the favorite to win the category of best film: The Chicago 7 trial

The feature film directed by Aaron Sorkin has received high praise from critics. Its rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 94%, on Metacritic it is 69/100 and on FilmAffinity it is 7.4 / 10.

Where to see the full movie The Chicago 7 trial?

The feature film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sacha Baron Cohen can be seen on Netflix from October 16, 2020.

Trailer of The Chicago 7 Trial

The Chicago 7 trial – synopsis

The film follows the story of Chicago 7, a group of protesters who opposed the Vietnam War and focuses on the trial that took place between March 1969 and February 1970.

In which category is the film The Chicago 7 Trial nominated?

The film has six nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Song.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Oscars will have their 93rd edition on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and at LA Union Station. In Europe it will also be held, between London and Paris, for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

In Latin America, the gala will be broadcast on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro).

In the United States, it can be seen through the ABC signal and on the streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, it will be seen by MoviStar Estrenos and MoviStar +.

You can follow the event live through the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.