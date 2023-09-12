In the United States, the trial of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik was postponed from February to September 2024. The corresponding ruling was published in the court database for the Northern District of California.

“The start of the trial is September 30, 2024. The trial will be held with a jury,” the document says. The reasons for the date change are unknown.

The proceedings are expected to take 14 days.

Earlier, on August 17, it became known that Arkady Bukh would represent Vinnik’s interests in court. The lawyer said he expects to win.

Before this, on May 26, the prisoner’s mother Vera Vinnik told Izvestia about the deterioration of his health. Alexander has almost completely lost his sight and is also experiencing stomach problems due to the food he is given in prison, she said.

On May 24, with reference to documents from the California District Court, it was reported that lawyers for Alexander Vinnik, who is in pre-trial detention in the United States, are trying to add him to the lists for exchange between the American side and Russia.

The Russian was detained at the request of the United States in July 2017, when he was vacationing with his family in Greece. American authorities accuse Vinnik of laundering money from $4 billion to $9 billion through the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange (now defunct) and distributing malware for the purpose of extortion. The Russian Federation and France also requested Alexander’s extradition. In Russia, he is accused of theft of over 600 thousand rubles and fraud in the amount of 750 million rubles.

Alexander Vinnik is now awaiting a court decision in the Santa Rita prison in California. He faces up to 55 years in prison.