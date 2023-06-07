The prominence in the viewing room has corresponded to that which normally operates behind the scenes, but outside, the artist has monopolized the cameras. The trial for drug trafficking flamenco dancer Rafael Amargo, his producer Eduardo de Santos and another man named Miguel Ángel Batista León have been suspended this Wednesday because the former has resigned in extremis to his lawyer for “loss of trust”. In an extensive and disconnected presentation before the court, De Santos has assured that, with this trial, the Prosecutor’s Office is trying to hide an alleged police plot in which “Minister Marlasca” is involved and that he knows everything because he received an audio of a “21-year-old gypsy orphan” in which everything is uncovered.

“I, as a producer, am preparing a series for which I already have the script, and thanks to this work I received an audio. It came to me because there are many ways to do this job. In that process, I received the audio of an orphaned 21-year-old gypsy camel”, detailed the producer who worked with Amargo on the show. barren. This work was the one that was going to be released when the first arrest occurred in 2020 for alleged methamphetamine trafficking from the artist’s house in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña. According to De Santos, this audio is proof that this process is being used to cover up another one that involves Minister Marlasca, but that there is fear of investigating it. “I am not afraid of the prosecutor or the rule of law. I have been mistreated and coerced for almost three years and no one has listened to me, except you here ”, he has sentenced.

The president of the court, who has indeed listened very patiently, has asked him at that time not to deviate from the subject of resigning his lawyer. The magistrate also reminded him that he had declined his legal representation “three or four times.” “This is the second, Your Honor, the first one asked me for money to make photocopies and I gave it up the same day,” he argued. His current lawyer has been in favor of the resignation and has explained that the defendant has never appeared at the meetings that he has arranged. “I have lost my mobile and I do not have access to the mail or the calendar”, he has excused himself.

Bitter has not opened his mouth in the half hour that the hearing lasted, in which the judge has given the producer a period of 24 hours to appoint a new lawyer or else one will be assigned ex officio. The process has been postponed and a new date will have to be found in a saturated judicial calendar. Amargo has reacted to the news head down, has massaged his forehead with his hands and has received the affection of his sister who touched his back from the back seat. He was at the exit when he stopped to talk to the flood of journalists who were waiting for him on the steps. “I ask for humanity, to end this. There are many things behind that are the ones that should be investigated and it is not being done ”, Amargo has defended. After this first angry intervention he has stopped two more times, like two encores of a show.

—Let the truth be known, the artist has requested.

“And what is the truth, Rafael?” the reporters have responded.

—That there was nothing here, that other things are being covered up and that a family is being destroyed, Amargo has defended.

“Do you think you’re going to go to prison?” another journalist continued.

—How do you want me to go to prison, he has defended himself.

Amargo has assured that he has had to sell a flat to face this process, that here, in the matter that is being judged, there is nothing, “ENE A DE A”, he has spelled, and has insisted to the journalists that they have to have humanity because “here we are all human people” and that all this is affecting his sick father and that he has received threats. He has also accused the Atresmedia program, Research team, for recording an episode about him and “not showing his face” this Wednesday. “What need have I of this? Things have been put here and the artist’s face has been used”, he assured, referring to himself in the third person.

According to the police investigation, there is something more than “nothing” at the entrances and exits of the artist’s house in Malasaña. The Prosecutor’s Office requests nine years in prison for him and the producer for “persistent” drug trafficking. According to the account of the facts of the Public Ministry, Amargo and his producer sold drugs in the house and also made home deliveries, which were carried out by the other defendant who has sat with them in the trial. The investigators maintain that Amargo carried out this drug trafficking since at least April 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. In the searches, agents found 100 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of ketamine and three canisters of poppersamong other substances.

Not only that, but they maintain that he continued his illegal activity after the first arrest. According to the investigations, after that arrest, complaints from the neighbors continued to arrive, who pointed out the constant transfer of supposed clients who even queued on the landing, according to his statements. For this reason, in March, Amargo was arrested again at the exit of a performance in Alicante.

Bitter has closed the taxi door and left in the rain. It won’t be the last time he has to go back up these stairs to meet the judge.

