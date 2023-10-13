Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:29



In mid-1659, the trial of Giulia Toffana, a bourgeois lady who manufactured cosmetics and perfumes in demand at court, took place in Rome. Along with her, her daughter, her assistant and other widows in the city. The crime? Create and provide a poison with which they could have killed hundreds of men. María Herrero brings to stage this play written by Vanessa Montfort about this trial by the Inquisition of these women who declare themselves innocent.

‘La Toffana’

When:

Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Where

New Circus Theater, Cartagena.

Tickets:

17 and 20 euros.

On scene, the accused talk in their cell while they try to escape from the stake without suspecting that there is much they do not know about each other. Through the tests and arguments they will remember the episodes that have led them there and reflect on betrayal, freedom, marriage and feminine conditioning. The four performers change from one character to another, waiting for the audience to become the people of Rome: Will it take away or agree with the story?