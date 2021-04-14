The Fujairah Court postponed the verdict in the case of a (Gulf) assault on two policewomen who beat them and resisted them with violence and force and insulted them with words that insulted their honor, while performing their duties, which resulted in their injury.

The woman denied before the court the charges against her, namely the felony of assaulting two female employees while performing their duties, and the misdemeanor of insult. The victim, a 37-year-old policewoman, stated that she was working at the police station in the Judicial Department in Fujairah, when she was assigned to go to one of the officials’s offices to deal with a Gulf woman, and when she arrived, the official asked her to bring the accused down with her.

When she asked the accused to come down, she attacked her, pushed her hard, and she fell, and hit her back on the chair, which led to her injury, confirming that she was not satisfied with hitting her, but she insulted her with words that threaten her honor.

She indicated that the defendant remained for six hours in the office, refusing to go down, so the other victim, a 57-year-old policeman, was summoned to deal with her.

The other victim said that when she tried to deal with the accused and persuaded her to acquiesce, and while accompanying her outside the building, the defendant photographed her on her phone and asked her about the reason for filming, she said: “She is filming the office.”





