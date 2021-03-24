The former president of the PP and the Government Mariano Rajoy denied on Wednesday having destroyed Bárcenas’ accounting documentation: “I have not shredded what I never had in my hands.” The also former president of the PP and the Government José María Aznar has denied in the trial for the payment with black money of the works of the party headquarters in Madrid having collected bonuses and that there was a box b in the formation. “What you put in the Bárcenas papers It is not a question that concerns me ”, he declared. Aznar has denied the former popular deputy Jaime Ignacio del Burgo, who in this Tuesday’s session assured that the former president had authorized the payment of “financial compensation” to a fellow member of the training. Former Minister José María Michavilla is also summoned to testify this afternoon.