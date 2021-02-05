The beginning of the oral hearing for the alleged payment with money from box ‘B’ of the PP is scheduled for next Monday, February 8 Luis Barcenas / Susana vera EP Madrid Friday 5 February 2021, 12:29



The start of the trial for the alleged payment with money from box ‘b’ of the PP of the works of the reform of the national headquarters of the ‘popular’ is in the air Because one of the accused, the former manager of the Cristóbal Páez party, has communicated to the National Court that he has tested positive for covid-19.

The beginning of the oral hearing It is scheduled for next Monday, February 8, with the processing of previous questions. Afterwards, the accused will be questioned, among them Páez and the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas.

As ‘El Mundo’ has advanced and legal sources have confirmed to Europa Press, the defense of the former manager of the political formation has presented a letter addressed to the Second Section of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court communicating that it has tested positive in covid-19.

The same sources consulted explain that now the court has to decide whether to suspend the oral hearing until Páez is in good medical condition to go to the court in person or see if there is any other alternative that allows not to postpone the start of the trial.