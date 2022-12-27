A message sent by an Asian employee to his former company via e-mail caused a complaint to be registered against him and referred to the misdemeanor court on charges of insult, as he described the company in the letter as not good, and those who run it are fraudsters and their projects are bad.

According to the details of the case, as settled in the court’s certainty and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that the accused had been working for the company for a period of time, and decided to leave it due to problems with its management in light of the failure to pay his salary for several months, so he initiated to send an e-mail containing phrases from It would make the company a place of contempt from others, as it included his saying that they are “not the right people for it,” and that it “is not a good company, and there are fraudsters in it, and its projects are idle.”

In the presence of the offensive message, the company manager filed a complaint against the employee, using the testimony of two of his colleagues against him.

By questioning the accused in the report of police reasoning and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he acknowledged sending the letter containing insult and defamation to the company in which he was working, attributing his behavior to not receiving his salary for several months and his anger at her position with him.

An employee of a colleague of the accused said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that he was living with him in the same residence, and that they were colleagues at work, and that the accused wanted to submit his resignation, and he heard him describe the company as bad, and that the manager is a liar and is not committed to paying the employees’ salaries, and deals with them inappropriately. The witness’ account was corroborated by two other colleagues of his.

For its part, the court confirmed in the merits of its ruling its reassurance that the crime against the accused was proven in light of the available evidence and testimonies of witnesses.