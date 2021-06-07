Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a wife must pay 5,000 dirhams to her husband, as compensation for damaging surveillance cameras, which he had installed in separate places, owned by them.

In the details, the husband filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded to oblige his wife to pay him an amount of 2050 dirhams, the value of surveillance cameras, and an amount of 15,000 dirhams, as compensation for the material and moral damages he sustained, with the obligation to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorneys’ fees, indicating that his wife Damaged surveillance cameras were placed on separate sites owned by them.

He pointed out that his wife, deliberately damaged the surveillance cameras owned by him with a sharp tool (cooking knife), and made them unusable, and was convicted of that incident under a penal judgment that fined her 5000 dirhams, and referred the case to the civil court, to determine the value of compensation.

During the examination of the case, the lawyer present with the wife submitted a reply memorandum, requesting the rejection of the case, because the complainant did not prove the existence of psychological damage to him as a result of destroying the cameras, nor did he prove the existence of financial damages other than the price of the cameras, which by their nature do not miss a profit, and do not generate profit, and thus the absence of psychological or moral damage from damaging the cameras.

In the ruling, the court confirmed that the husband is asking his wife, at an amount of 2050 dirhams, the value of the cameras and the costs of re-installing them, while obliging her to pay an amount of 15,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages. Noting that the penal ruling condemned the defendant for the incident, and the court ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 5000 dirhams, in addition to obligating her to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.



