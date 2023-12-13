Repeat offender Papenko pleaded guilty to the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Divnogorsk

The Krasnoyarsk Regional Court began considering the criminal case of 35-year-old repeat offender Ivan Papenko, who raped and killed a 16-year-old resident of Divnogorsk. The regional prosecutor's office reported this to Lenta.ru.

After the prosecutor announced the indictment, Papenko admitted his guilt and repented.

The court began questioning victims and witnesses. The process takes place behind closed doors.

According to investigators, Papenko, who was convicted of robbery and rape, was released from the colony on July 14 and came to Divnogorsk. For eight days he drank and wandered around the city in search of money without control from the supervisory authorities. He remembered the old viaduct where in 2015 he raped and robbed a woman and decided to make money there again. On the afternoon of July 22, a drunken Papenko came there and noticed the girl. He attacked her and took her into the forest, where he violated her. Taking her personal belongings, he dealt with her. Volunteers found her body two days later.

The case of the brutal crime was investigated as soon as possible.

Seven officials of the Federal Penitentiary Service were punished for a crime committed by a repeat offender – they were brought to disciplinary liability. Lighting and CCTV cameras are being installed in the area where Papenko attacked the girl.