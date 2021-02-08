The Dubai Traffic and Traffic Court has started the trial of a European driver who crossed the red light and caused the death of a cyclist when he hit him hard, which led to severe injuries that led to his death.

The traffic prosecution investigation stated that the 50-year-old defendant crossed the red light on the morning of the second of last November on Sheikh Rashid Street, and did not pay attention to the bicycle crossing from the pedestrian lane and rammed it into the right side of the car, and arrested him later, and the prosecution charged him with wrongful killing and damaging Ownership, but denied it in court.

The defendant’s defense attorney, Attorney Awatif Mohamed, said in the last session that her client crossed the signal when it was yellow and not red, indicating that he was on the left lane of the road, and as soon as he crossed the signal before it became red, he was surprised by the cyclist appearing in front of him without warning. He can avoid what led to his shock.

She explained that according to Article 25 of the Traffic Law, the yellow sign allows a vehicle to pass if the driver is unable to safely park before it.

And confirmed in its defense that the cyclist crossed the road while the pedestrian signal was red, demanding that her client be innocent of the charges against him. For their part, accident planning experts inspected the site of the collision, and concluded in their technical report that the driver is responsible for the accident, indicating that the vehicle hit the bike from the right side.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

