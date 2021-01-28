The Criminal Court in Fujairah started the trial of three (Gulf) accused, on charges of impersonating security men and stealing money and phones of two (Asian) people, after they kidnapped them, separately, to an area far from the city, and threatened and beat them to obtain their personal belongings.

In detail, Khaleeji was referred to the criminal court, while two other defendants escaped in two separate cases of robbery and beating, impersonation of a public office, forming gangs, and restricting the freedom of two people, separately, after claiming that they were security men, and they asked the victims to accompany them, where they resigned A private vehicle and they drove to a remote area, then they robbed them under duress, beat them, and took their personal belongings, their phones, and everything valuable with them.

In the first case, an Asiee filed a complaint at the police station, stating that he had been kidnapped by three Gulf nationals, who accused him of being security men, took a car with them, and drove him to a far away area, and they assaulted him and stole his phone and wallet.

While another victim confirmed in a separate case that the defendants asked him to ride with them in the vehicle, and when he tried to reach an understanding with them before he got on, they deluded him that they were security men, and he had to board their vehicle, and when he complied with their orders, they took him to a remote area, and they searched him and extracted all his possessions, And stole it, and fled. The police forces managed to arrest one of the accused, while two defendants are still at large, and the accused was referred to the Public Prosecution Office and from there to the Criminal Court.





