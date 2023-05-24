The French judiciary ordered the trial of 19 men accused of an investigation into the death of 39 Vietnamese migrants who suffocated inside a locomotive in England in 2019, AFP learned Wednesday from a source close to the file.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 58, will be tried by a Paris criminal court for crimes linked to a wide network of illegal immigration from Vietnam to Europe, according to a decision issued by two investigative judges on Tuesday.

This fall 2019 tragedy highlighted the dangers migrants are exposed to at the hands of clandestine immigration networks.

On the morning of October 22, 2019, the migrants were transported on a locomotive in northern France, which was then taken to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge to cross the English Channel before being picked up by a lorry in England.

The bodies of 31 men and eight women, aged between 15 and 44, all from Vietnam, were later found in a locomotive in an industrial estate in east London.

After cross-border investigations, French investigators concluded that the 19 suspects were tasked with organizing the transportation and temporary accommodation of the victims in the Parisian region.

After wiretapping, these people referred to the migrants as “goods” or “poultry”.