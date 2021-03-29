This Monday begins in Minneapolis (Minnesota) the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin, the white man who on May 25 stuck his knee in George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while he complained that he could not breathe. The African American died that same day as a martyr for the racial movement and Chauvin was charged with three criminal charges. Amid enormous expectations, the trial against the former agent – which will be broadcast on television – marks a milestone in the fight against police brutality towards blacks and the African-American community awaits the sentence as a settling of accounts.

Where and when

The trial begins this Monday in the court located on the 18th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center (Minneapolis). It will be broadcast live on Court TV. The testimony of witnesses and the presentation of evidence will last several weeks. In the room will be Judge Peter Cahill, jurors, witnesses, court staff, attorneys and Chauvin. Due to the pandemic, only one member of Floyd’s family and one member of the defendant’s family may be present.

The charges

Each state has a number of different laws that define murder and manslaughter. In Minnesota, there are 3 degrees of murder and 2 degrees of homicide. Former police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, faces multiple charges: second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter. To convict him of second degree murder, prosecutors must show that the agent caused Floyd’s death, even if it was unintentionally. If the crime is committed by someone without a criminal record, as is the case, they can get up to 12.5 years in prison.

To convict him of third degree murder, prosecutors must prove that Chauvin’s actions responded to “a depraved mind” and were “eminently dangerous to others.” They could ask you up to 25 years in prison.

To be convicted of manslaughter, prosecutors must show that the ex-agent was negligent. Without a criminal record, he could be sentenced to four years in jail.

Defenses

The defense attorney for the former police officer, Eric Nelson, will argue that Floyd’s death was due to two reasons: his poor coronary health and the use of drugs (fentanyl, methamphetamine and THC), which the autopsy identified in his blood.

The Hennepin County Prosecutor’s Office, led by Keith Ellison, will defend that the medical examiner qualified the death as a homicide. The report details that he suffered a “cardiopulmonary failure” due to complications due to the actions of the police and the pressure on his neck. The greatest weapon of the Prosecutor’s Office are the videos recorded by the security cameras of the policemen involved, and that of a passerby.

The judge

The selection of the jury took more than two weeks, as the candidates had to undergo extensive questionnaires on whether they could judge the facts only by the evidence presented in court and not by the previous information they had. There are 14 members: 12 will deliberate — two white men, four white women, three black men, one black woman and two mixed-race women; two are substitutes — two white women and one white man.

The witnesses

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who referred to Floyd’s death as a “murder”; the coroner who performed Floyd’s autopsy, Andrew Baker; and Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old teenager who recorded Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck with her mobile. Chauvin’s defense will call their own medical expert to testify and will likely challenge the coroner’s findings. The prosecution intends to include friends and family of Floyd who give an account of his “spark of life.” Minnesota allows this type of testimony to humanize the victim of a crime before a jury.