In 2011 Alberto Bonanni was beaten, only to die in 2014 after 3 years of agony: the second degree hearing on 4 October

One of the longest, most controversial and tiring judicial processes of recent years in Italy is still postponing. It’s about the one for the death of Alberto Bonannia Roman musician who in 2011 was beaten up by 4 people and who in 2014, after 3 years in a coma, had passed away forever.

In recent days i courts of Rome they have had to deal with some very important decisions regarding news events that have filled newspapers and news bulletins in recent years.

As in the case of the death of Willy Duarte. Sentenced in first instance to life imprisonment for the voluntary murder of the 21-year-old cook from Paliano, which took place in September 2020, the Bianchi brothers saw their sentence turned into 24 years of imprisonment. The last word will therefore be up to the Cassation.

At the end of an abbreviated procedure requested by the prosecutor, the Court of Rome itself sentenced Clare Silvestri to the penalty of 5 years’ imprisonment. The 24-year-old is charged with vehicular homicide Francesco Valdiserri. The facts date back to last October.

Alberto Bonanni’s death dates back much earlier, precisely to 2014when the heart of the Roman musician, after three years in a comastopped forever.

He was in a pharmacological coma in 2011, after he came beaten bloody outside a room in the Monti district of the capital.

Why the hearing in the case of Alberto Bonanni has been postponed

The four accused Carmine D’Alise, Christian Perozzi, Massimiliano DiPerna And Gaetano Brian Bottiglierothey came initially definitively convicted of attempted murder.

In 2014, when Alberto lost his life, the Rome Public Prosecutor had transformed the crime into willful homicide.

Last November, at the end of the first instance trial, the four defendants were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment. Their lawyers had filed an appeal and the second degree hearing should have been held yesterday.

However, due to a legitimate impediment and for matters of incompatibility of the President of the Court of Assizes of Appeal, who is to be replaced, the trial has undergone one slip and will be postponed to the next October 4th.

There family of the victim, who had already fought in the past years to ensure that the boy’s body was not exhumed for investigations, continue to fight for due justice.