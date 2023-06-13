The little girl was brutally stabbed in June 2022 and buried under the house

For the case of the death of Elena Del Pozzothe mom goes to trial for the crime of the 5-year-old girl. The 24-year-old woman is accused of having taken her life with a blade and of having tried to hide her body, burying it in a field not far from her house. The facts date back to June 2022 and had shocked all of Italy.

The judges have started the trial in which Martina Patti is accused, the 24-year-old woman who confessed to having taken the life of her 5-year-old daughter Elena. She stabbed her in June 2022, then buried her body in a field near her home.

The events took place in the city of Mascalucia, in the province of Catania, in Sicily. The parties have joined the proceedings and the first procedural objections have already been presented before the first Court of Assizes, presided over by Sebastiano Mignemi.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the woman put an end to the life of the little girl in the place where her body was found. A abandoned field not far from the house where the family lived.

Later, Elena’s mother faked the kidnapping of the little girl, after taking her from kindergarten. During the interrogationsHowever, Martina Patti collapsed, confessing the crime of her daughter. She never explained, however, why she did it.

Elena Del Pozzo, mother on trial for the crime of a 5-year-old girl

According to the Carabinieri, the woman would have decided to take the life of little Elena because she was jealous of the new partner of her ex-partner, father of the child, the 24-year-old her age Alexander Del Pozzo.

The trial will have to confirm or not the modalities of the crime. And also try to understand what prompted the mother to make such a terrible gesture towards her little daughter.