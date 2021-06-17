Andrea Orcel, in the foreground, and Ana Botín, president of Banco Santander, during the trial for the frustrated signing of the Italian banker, on May 19 in Madrid. JUAN MEDINA / Reuters

The trial against Banco Santander for the failed signing of Andrea Orcel as CEO of the entity has once again been postponed until further notice. The wait continues and is delayed again, as it is impossible for UBS President Axel Weber and UBS Global Director of Compensation Mark Shelton to testify by videoconference.

The oral hearing began on May 19 at the Plaza Castilla Courts. Then the president of Santander, Ana Botín, testified as a representative of the bank. Weber and Shelton did not attend the appointment, citing medical causes for the coronavirus pandemic, and the judge suspended the hearing for another day in which all the witnesses who had been summoned could testify.

Finally, the court allowed the witnesses residing in Switzerland to testify by videoconference and set this Thursday as a new date for the oral hearing. Then, in addition to the president and the global director of Compensations of UBS, the former director of Human Resources of Santander, Roberto di Bernardini, and the general secretary and of the board of the Spanish bank, Jaime Pérez Renovales, were to testify.

Despite the appointment, the court of First Instance number 46 of Madrid has suspended the hearing: “It has been found that it is not possible to hold the testimony that was planned through videoconference,” reported the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid it’s a statement. You will soon have to communicate the new date for holding the oral hearing.

The case started in June 2018, when Botín wanted to remodel the bank’s top management to replace Rodrigo Echenique, who was retiring and vacating the vice-presidency of the group and the presidency of Santander Spain, the Spanish subsidiary. He thought of José Antonio Álvarez to fill those positions and the search began for a number two for the group. The chosen one was Andrea Orcel, who at that time was a senior executive of the Swiss bank UBS and a great connoisseur of Santander, since he had designed a large part of the purchases made in recent decades.

The signing was frustrated and the Italian banker sued Banco Santander for backtracking on his incorporation as CEO of the Spanish bank. After being recently appointed CEO of UniCredit, Orcel has renounced to demand compliance with the contract and has lowered the compensation it claims from Santander for damages from the 112 million that it was initially asking for to a figure of 76 million euros.

Orcel asks the bank to pay 17 million for the incorporation premium, 29 million for the part of the deferred bonus that was pending to be received at UBS and that Santander could have assumed (buy out), 20 million corresponding to the salary that he was going to receive in Santander for two years and 10 million euros for moral and reputational damages.

Sources from Banco Santander defend that the offer letter was not a contract. The entity maintains that the contract was never formalized and that it was only a letter with the conditions of the offer, as it was subject to the approval of the board of directors, the shareholders’ meeting and the suitability assessment of the ECB.