Tribute to the deceased miners at the entrance of the León courts, this Monday. J.Casares / EFE

This Monday the trial for the death of six miners in the Emilio del Valle well, in the Leonese town of La Pola de Gordón, began in León after an accident on October 28, 2013 in which a fire gas leak caused the death of workers. The first session lasted only a few minutes because several lawyers and the Prosecutor’s Office have requested its suspension given “the suspicion and in some cases certainty” of the existence of insurance and policies. The judge has responded to this request and has postponed the oral hearings on Monday and Tuesday until verifying whether the accused technicians and engineers have private insurance to cover their civil liability. The Criminal Court 2 of León will receive the statements between April and May to determine if the guilt of the event can be attributed to the Hulla Vasco Leonesa company, which managed the exploitation. The Public Ministry demands for the 16 leaders of the company sentences of three and a half years in prison and millionaire compensation for the families of the deceased and other affected employees.

Those responsible for the company, among them the then president, Antonio del Valle, and the vice president, Arturo del Valle, are charged with six crimes of gross reckless homicide and eight reckless injuries. The defenses of the victims ‘families, who this Monday deposited red roses before the audience as a sign of mourning for the dead miners and have come to the gates in miners’ suits, claim that the well’s security conditions were inappropriate and fostered the fatal accident. That is why his lawyers request between six and seven years in prison and financial compensation of 1.1 million euros for the relatives of the deceased and more than 770,000 for the survivors. The prosecutor’s report states that there was “non-compliance” with the security guidelines and that the work was carried out in “very dangerous conditions and without adequate security measures.” The parties have proposed 70 people between witnesses and experts to testify in the Chamber during the weeks in which the appearances will take place.

The deceased, named José Antonio Blanco, Orlando González, Manuel Antonio Moure, Roberto Álvarez, José Luis Arias and Juan Carlos Pérez, were between 35 and 45 years old and had a long experience in mining, an essential sector for the economy of the populations of the Leonese and Asturian mountains. Five of them were from towns near this site and the rest was Asturian. Families have repeatedly complained about the delay in the trial, which has also been postponed due to the pandemic, and have accused the company of delaying deadlines.

The escape of firedamp gas, which caused people to lose consciousness with its inhalation, occurred on plant 7 of the exploitation minutes before two in the afternoon, very close to the end of the morning shift of the miners, who worked 700 meters deep. Firedamp, composed mostly of methane, is deadly and effective so immediately that those who breathe it hardly have time to notice any leaks. The miners of the Emilio del Valle well could not even put their hands on the belt, where they keep the so-called “self-rescue”, which regenerates the air that the user breathes and allows up to 30 minutes of extra life until someone can come to their aid , although this time it was not possible.