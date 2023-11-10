The trial against the man accused of murdering another with three shots after uttering racist insults in a bar in Puerto de Mazarrón, in the municipality of Mazarrón, began this Friday in the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Murcia. In this first session, the selection of the jury was configured and the writings of all the parties were read, as well as the allegations made by them. The testimonial phase will begin next Monday with the statement of the accused, Carlos Patricio BP, and will likely last for 11 sessions.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests for the defendant, for a crime of murder with malice aforethought, 23 years in prison and the deprivation of the right to reside and go to Mazarrón for 10 years; and for illegal possession of weapons another 24 months.

Added to this is a five-year penalty of deprivation of the right to own and carry weapons and the loss of validity of all permits and authorizations that enable him to do so.

Furthermore, in terms of civil liability, it asks that the deceased’s wife and son – a minor – be compensated with 190,000 euros, and his parents with 90,000 euros.

According to the tax qualification document, the events date back to the afternoon of June 13, 2021, when the accused, who was 52 years old at the time, was in a cafeteria bar where there were also some people of North African origin.

This “bothered the accused considerably,” especially when they approached the bar to order their drinks or had “friendly” conversations with the waitresses, all motivated by “these being people of the Arab race who at all times and continuously “He was referred to disparagingly as ‘Moors’.”

The Public Ministry explains in its letter that the accused uttered expressions such as “I don’t want to see Moroccans inside the bar”, “I’m going to send the Labor Inspection” or “I don’t want Moors in the bar”, having already stated in the morning that same day that he was going to “get involved in the afternoon.”

Given the attitude maintained, the waitresses recriminated the accused and told what was happening to a group of friends of North African origin who were sitting at a table on the terrace, among whom was the victim, born 38 years ago in Morocco.

The man approached to talk to the accused so that he would stop bothering the waitresses and stop his attitude towards them, moving to the table where he was. This angered the accused, who, after a brief argument, left the scene and went to his home.

There he took a 9 millimeter caliber pistol, despite lacking a permit and administrative license to possess and carry it, and placed it in a holster on his belt. To prevent her from being seen, she took off her shirt and, immediately afterwards, around 10:00 p.m., she returned to the terrace of the establishment “in search” of the victim and her friends.

Once at the scene, “in a provocative manner, with the intention of making an attempt on his life,” the defendant stood in front of him and told him: “Get up if you are so brave” and “I will kill you.” Seeing that the victim made to get up from the chair, the defendant fired a first shot at him that hit him in the shoulder area, causing the injured man to lunge at the investigated person to take the gun from him.

A few seconds after the first shot, the individual fired another two shots at very close range that hit the victim’s abdominal area, “giving him no option” to defend himself.

Afterwards, the accused quickly left the premises pointing the gun at those present, in order to make it impossible for them to intervene. From there he went to the promenade and the nearby beach, where he was intercepted by the Local Police while he was carrying the weapon in his hand. During his arrest he stated: “Don’t let the Moors come near.”

The gun fired, at the time of arrest, was cocked, loaded with four cartridges and fed, ready to fire.

As a result of the shots received, the wounded man was taken dying to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, in Murcia, where he died around 1:20 a.m. on June 14.

The pistol used by the accused was legally disabled following the regulations in force in 2011 by the Air Force, and subsequently rehabilitated for use illegally by the accused, who replaced the barrel and slide. At the same time he acquired ownership of it through its legitimate transfer by its previous owner.

In the house where the accused lived, several weapons for which he did not have the required licenses or regulatory permits were seized in a gun rack. Specifically, an 8-millimeter detonating pistol was found; a 6.35 millimeter caliber breech-loading revolver and an 8 millimeter caliber detonating pistol without a serial number, with a magazine.

Likewise, five 25 cartridges were seized; 28 300 caliber cartridges; nine 8 mm caliber blank cartridges for detonating weapons; 100 cartridges (box) 22 long caliber for carbines; 13 short 9 millimeter caliber cartridges; 54 12/70 caliber cartridges; a 7/62 caliber projectile and another 308 caliber projectile, as well as other weapons covered by the corresponding licenses and membership guides, a harpoon and a 37-centimeter machete.

The deceased lived in Puerto de Mazarrón with his wife and son, both of whom were 9 years old at the time of the events.