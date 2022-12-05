A toilet helps one of the victims of the attack on the Maalbeek metro, Brussels, in March 2016. / REUTERS

The bitter memory of the cruelty poured out at the hands of jihadists in the 2016 attacks is becoming clearer today in Brussels, where the oral phase of the trial begins on the attacks that scarred the hearts of Belgians and left some thirty dead and hundreds of wounded. The process, which will try nine men, has begun with criticism from Mohamed Abrini, one of the main defendants, for the security conditions imposed on the detainees.

“I have suffered revenge for seven years!” denounced Abrini, identified as the jihadist who gave up immolating himself. In his opinion, the conditions of transfer to the Palace of Justice have been “regrettable”, marked by searches without clothes, with blindfolds and “satanic music at full volume”. “Things have to change, if not, I will remain silent until the end of the process,” warned the defendant, who spoke a lot at the trial for the 2015 attacks in France.

His criticism was joined by Jonathan De Taye, a lawyer for Ali el-Haddad Asufi. “Every morning they examine the folds of my client’s anus. Is this worthy? What’s going to come out of my client’s anus? A revolver?», bellowed the lawyer after announcing a requirement from the Ministry of Justice to obtain a relaxation of the measures.

Image of wounded on the ground after the attack at Zaventem airport, Brussels. /



REUTERS



The process includes Salah Abdeslam, who in June was sentenced to life imprisonment in France for his role in the November 2015 attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis, which left 130 fatalities. The defendants – six of whom have already been sentenced in France – are scheduled to be interrogated starting on the 19th, while the first testimonies from the victims will take place starting in mid-January. The inmates could be charged with life imprisonment for “terrorist murders and attempted murders.”

The jihadist cell that attacked France withdrew to Brussels and four months later, in March 2016, they carried out the attacks – claimed by the Islamic State (IS) – for which Abdeslam and eight other terrorists will now be tried. There will also be a tenth defendant, Usama Atar, who will be tried in absentia as authorities believe he has died in Syria.

“War Scenes”



Several dozen relatives and friends of the 32 deceased, as well as citizens injured by the explosions or traumatized by “the scenes of war” experienced that day, were present this Monday at the judicial process, according to the Attorney General’s Office, which estimated at a thousand people who claim compensation for damages. Today, these civilians have had to recall the cruelty experienced at the hands of IS that March 22, 2016, when two jihadists blew themselves up in the departure lounge of the main Brussels airport, in Zaventem, while simultaneously a third did the same in the Maalbeek metro station.

A security agent helps a victim of the attack on the Maalbeek metro, Brussels. /



AFP



Sandrine Couturier, one of the applicants, was on the subway that day. “I want to confront myself with what the human being is capable of doing, I have to accept that not all of them are good,” she told the AFP agency. Since the attack she has not been the same. She suffers from memory loss and concentration problems. Sébastien Bellin, a former professional basketball player, for his part, lost a leg. He now affirms that he does not feel any kind of resentment or hatred against the perpetrators of the crimes. “It would drain the energy I need to rebuild myself,” he says. This trial, scheduled to run until June 2023, is the largest organized before a criminal court in Belgium.