A court session has begun to consider the FSIN’s petition to replace the suspended sentence with a real one for Alexei Navalny (is the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru” from the building of the Moscow City Court, where the meeting is being held.

The court asked the defendant to introduce himself. In response, he indicated that the judge had not introduced herself. She was replaced before the start of the trial.

When asked about his place of residence, Navalny said that at present he actually lives in pre-trial detention center # 1.

In 2014, he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of fraud and money laundering. The court ruled to consider the sentence imposed as conditional with a probationary period, first for five, then for six years.

He was detained at Sheremetyevo airport on January 17 after returning from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment.