More than eleven red files were highlighted on Monday at the Estrado of the Criminal Court of Morbihan, in Vannes (France). Those thick folders full of files keep inside the tests of one of the more brutal pederasty cases of the history of the country. Joël Le Scouarnec74, will sit this week on the bench accused of sexually assault 299 children than an average of 11 years Between 1989 and 2014. Abuses would have committed during medical reviews and even after minors were intervened and when they had not yet awakened from anesthesia. They also recounted thoroughly in dozens of newspapers That the surgeon was treasured for years, as a kind of book of horrors where he boasted to be untouchable and could have violated minors for thirty years without being denounced or caught.

“He accused recognizes your responsibility In the vast majority of the facts. In no case, Mr. Le Scouarnec intends to avoid his responsibilities, “said Maxime Tessier, the septuagenarian lawyer, to the French media after the opening of oral trial on Monday, which will give way to four months of sessions with tens of statements, including those of the doctor’s family, married and with three children, or those of The victims, which will occur between March 5 and May 16. In the same, in addition to putting light to the atrocious practices of the accused of aggravated sexual violation and aggression, the dysfunctions in the health system that allowed this surgeon to act for more than three decades in several hospitals and clinics, public and private, from the west of the country, without being removed from the minors despite numerous alert signals.

Several defense associations of minors, such as solidaires and nous toutes, have concentrated before the Vannes court to denounce what they consider deficiencies of medical institutions. “Most violations escape the punishment of the law. We ask that the victims be heard and created that the institutions put the necessary means so that all this violence, these horrors, these atrocities end once and for all,” The spokeswoman for the Defense Collective of the Solidaires, Morgane Guessant has said. “I just want (Le Scouarnec) recognize what he has done and pay for it,” Mathis’s father explained in tears, who committed suicide fourteen years after being raped by the doctor (in 2007) when he had so Only ten years.

The process against Le Scouarnec, which is celebrated a few months after Gisèle Pelicot, violated by her husband and dozens of men under chemical submission, has raised enormous media attention in France: in total there are 467 110 media journalists are accredited40 of them foreigners. Although during the audience on Monday, which has begun at 1:00 p.m., it has only allowed access to the room to a dozen journalists. To the same, the defendant, who is serving a sentence of 15 years since 2020 for similar crimes, has arrived under strong security measures. Nor will no image be allowed to disseminate Le Scouarnec.

“Masochistic, eschatological and pedophile”

For the surgeon, a sentence of up to 20 years in jail (the largest aggravated violation) for several crimes, many of which he himself has recognized and others who have come to light for a scrupulous investigation based on whatS Diarios who thoroughly filled with their aggressions and abuses. In those newspapers, in which he tells caresses, fellatio or penetrations with his fingers, among other things, Le Scouarnec acknowledged to be a “exhibitionist, voyeursadistic, masochistic, eschatological, fetishist, pedophile“, and assured” being very happy “with all this.

The newspapers found themselves in 2017 during the registration of their home after the daughter of some six -year -old neighbors report companions. All this despite what In 2005 he was sentenced to four months in prison exempt from compliance with fart-pornographic material possession within an investigation opened by the FBI with ramifications in various countries.

Le Scouarnec then wrote in his newspapers that It was saved “for the hairs” and continued to exercise his profession and feed his pedophile ghosts more. A chain of administrative errors prevented that conviction from appearing in his criminal record when that same year he went from exercising in a private hospital in Vannes to a public of Quimperlé, also in Brittany, where he continued committing abuse to minors.





His modus operandi It was thorough. Abused minors in their roomshiding in their status as a doctor, adult and patient illness, whom he made all kinds of touching while doing alleged revisions, which he later recorded in his newspapers. Of teenagers abused the operating roomswhen they were still under the effects of anesthetics and always avoiding being seen by other colleagues who attended operations.

Among the victims for which he will be judged, half men, many are those who have recognized psychological sequelae that could blame the abuses of Le Scouarnec when they declared what happened before the police. Of the total abuse of which they are accused, the instructors have described 111 as aggravated violation and 189 as aggravated sexual aggressionwhich must be analyzed during the four months that the trial has to last. The verdict is expected to be known on June 6.