This Monday begins the trial against the instructors of the Cursach case, a cause that investigated an alleged plot of collusion between agents of the Local Police of Palma and the largest businessman of the Balearic nightlife, Bartolomé Cursach. Judge Manuel Penalva and prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán, both retired, sit on the bench of the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands, as well as four officials from the Balearic National Police. The prosecution claims for the six defendants more than 500 years in prison for alleged crimes of disclosure of secrets, illegal detention, obstruction of justice and judicial prevarication committed during the time they were in charge of one of the most controversial investigations in recent years. in the islands.

The prosecution accuses them of committing up to 27 alleged data leaks to the media, which later published the information as news. Also of irregularities in the instruction of the call Ora casea piece detached from the main case that the public prosecutor considers to be based on the statement of a protected witness with a “completely inconcise and speculative” content.

The private accusations, which represent the businessmen investigated during the process, are also demanding high prison sentences, while the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands has already asked the defendants for a joint and several civil liability bond of 420,000 euros to face the possible financial consequences if convicted.

The process will be held until September in the courts of Sa Gerreria, in the old town of Palma, a place that has been chosen to accommodate all the parties.

The sessions start this Monday at nine in the morning with the previous questions, for which two days have been reserved. Thereafter, the court contemplates suspending the trial to decide those issues. If the hearing continues, it will resume on June 22 with the statements of the main defendants.

Judge Manuel Penalva will be the first to answer questions from the prosecution and the accusations. Penalva, retired by the General Council of the Judiciary due to incapacity, faces 118 years in prison for a crime of revealing secrets, 15 crimes of illegal detention, two of obstruction of justice and two of judicial prevarication. Prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán, also retired, faces a sentence of 121 years and eight months in jail for the same crimes and adds, in addition, one of false testimony.

After the declaration of both, it will be the turn of the four officials, who have reserved four sessions, until June 28.

At the end of the month, the statements of the witnesses will begin: first several agents of the National Police, then several journalists who followed the case, to leave behind others such as the anti-corruption prosecutor of the Balearic Islands, Juan Carrau, who prosecuted the trial that He sat on the bench the businessman Cursach or the judge Miquel Florit, who took over the investigation of the case after Penalva was removed and who ended up convicted of the confiscation of the mobile phones of two journalists who were investigating the matter.

The list of dozens of proposed witnesses includes several politicians from the Palma City Council, businessmen and various people who were investigated during the investigation of the case. This witness phase will last until July 14, when the process will be interrupted to allow the month of August to pass, a non-working day for judicial purposes, until September 4.

From that moment on, the trial will face its final phase with the remaining witnesses and will conclude on September 22 or 23, depending on speed, with the defendants having the last word.

He Cursach case He was tried in the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands for several months last year. All the accused were acquitted after the accusations withdrew the charges against the 17 defendants who finally sat on the bench. Five people who testified as witnesses during the process against the businessman are pending to testify in court accused of alleged crimes of false testimony.