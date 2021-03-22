No public or press and with less than half of the defendants sitting on the bench. This is how the trial against six union members of the UOCRA of Bahía Blanca, accused of illicit association and extortion against construction businessmen, will begin this Monday. It should have started last April, in full quarantine and then in September, but it was postponed again.

The absence of journalists and spectators is related to the distancing measures contemplated in the protocol authorized for the holding of oral hearings in the provincial courts. That of the trade unionists, with which Eight of the defendants have already admitted their share of guilt in the gang.

In front of Criminal Court 2, the two general secretaries that the Bahia UOCRA had until January 2018 will be seated. Humberto Monteros, who was also head of the regional CGT and was in charge of the Bahía Blanca area and Jose Burgos, responsible for operations in the area surrounding that city.

Both are listed as leaders of an illicit association “designed to threaten, coerce and extort to independent professionals and managers or representatives of companies that carried out civil, road, electrical and infrastructure works in general ”. This is indicated by the accusation that the prosecutor Gustavo Zorzano, of the Complex Crimes Unit, will take.

The trial against six unionists who pressed the construction companies begins

The firms with which the businessmen had to agree provided construction services, such as chemical toilets, transportation, clothing and gastronomy, responded to the same union members. To Monteros, in his house in Monte Hermoso, They found bags with 5 million pesos and 100,000 dollars. In a safe he kept $ 423,000 more.

Along with him and Burgos, Guillermo Molina, former treasurer of the UOCRA and candidate for councilor for the Frente Para la Victoria in 2017, will also be tried. “It is a political cause,” said his lawyer, leaving a hearing and Luis agreed with him D´Elia, in a later tweet.

The sextet of the accused is completed by Walter Paiz, Roberto Ríos and Mario González. The rest of the unionists have already been convicted or are awaiting the same court decision, after having agreed to abbreviated trials with the prosecution.

The first to break the ice was David Ezequiel Muñoz who last October received a 5-year prison sentence for extortion in Coronel Suárez. In 2013, together with two other delegates, he gave the person in charge of a construction site a list of requirements.

It included the payment of a thousand pesos a month until its completion, to avoid claims or actions on the part of the union that would paralyze them. “It was a common practice, to visit the workplaces and speak in those terms with the owners of the companies,” says the accusation.

In the prosecution, they revealed that the delegates were appointed “by finger” and should belong to the Blue and White list led by Monteros. “There was a vertical structure that occurred throughout the jurisdiction with the same methodology. They took advantage of the veil that gave them their name as UOCRA to operate ”added the source.

After Muñoz’s agreement, after the judicial fair in January, Sergio Daniel Vázquez, Aníbal Alejandro Aranda, Sebastián Octavio Canales, Raúl Ernesto Erbin and Pablo David Gutiérrez arrived.

They were members of the executive committee or were delegates and all received sentences of between 5 and 7 years in prison. The cases of Carlos Ariel Carrillo and Nelson Damián Cabrera, who also opted for the shortened trial and await the court ruling, are still to be resolved.

Zorzano took over the investigation in October 2017, after the case was opened ex officio by the General Prosecutor of Bahía Blanca. The decision followed public statements by the head of the Bahia branch of the Argentine Chamber of Construction and Governor María Eugenia Vidal.

In an act in the middle of the electoral campaign, The Buenos Aires president related the paralysis of some road works promoted by her government with “mafia attitudes”. Along the same lines, the businessman Pablo Quantín had denounced tightening in some of his workplaces.

“They were obliged to sign agreements or conventions that established in favor of the workers increases in their remuneration above the current wage agreements or awards for all dependents equally without the employer being able to consider the performance or productivity of the worker”, the judge ruled Claudia Fortunatti, when condemning Muñoz.