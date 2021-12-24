The trial against Maria Angioni has begun, the hearing was postponed to January 10: the former prosecutor said she was confident and hopeful

The trial has begun against Maria Angioni, the former prosecutor who investigated the disappearance of little Denise Pipitone and who, after 17 years, thanks to her testimony, allowed the investigations to be reopened and the case to return to the spotlight.

After he spoke of lies and misdirections, the Marsala prosecutor decided to reopen the investigation. Maria Angioni was heard as a person informed of the facts and after the interrogations, she was accused by the same Prosecutor of false testimony.

The former prosecutor will face a trial, but it is said confident and sure that the truth will come out. The trial began yesterday 23 December and the hearing was postponed to January 10.

The words of Maria Angioni at the end of the first hearing

We have a list of texts that will help put the various pieces together. Only in this way will we understand what was the fate of the child, whose disappearance is a vulnus, a wound, for the Republic, for the State. I have the utmost confidence in the judiciary, of which, moreover, I belong. Each one, in this affair, according to his prerogatives, has done his duty.

According to Maria Angioni there are several elements not analyzed and that today could lead to the truth. A 4-year-old girl has disappeared into thin air, someone has kidnapped her and she is optimistic about her trial, because it could shed light on many things.

On live TV, the former prosecutor had explained what were the facts disputed by the prosecutor. The first would involve a camera that didn’t work and that she had it replaced. And the second would concern people who are listened to in such a way too superficial, since according to her they had “special” relations with the investigators.

He always claimed to wanting to go to trial, because she hopes to be able to shed light on all the dark spots.

In the meantime, the Marsala investigating judge has decided to accept the archiving request presented by the Prosecutor on the case of little Denise Pipitone. News that Italy did not expect and that Piera Maggio had to accept. All hope is now placed in the commission of inquiry.