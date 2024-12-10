The mega-trial against Manchester City for 115 charges of Financial Fair Play following the Premier League investigation has concluded after two months. The Court has concluded the casewhich could even mean the demotion of the ‘citizen’ club.

According to the British media Daily Mail, The trial closed last Friday and now everything is in the hands of the courtmade up of three men, which will determine the final verdict soon.

However, it is possible that the final punishment is postponed until the end of next season. This will be the case in the event that Manchester City appeals the sanction imposed initially.

From the ‘citizen’ club they have assured at all times that they have not committed those financial irregularities of which they are accused, 115 original positions that were expanded to 130 after an administrative problem, crimes allegedly carried out between 2009 and 2018.

If Manchester City is finally found guilty, the sanction could be economic benefits, a points deduction or even a downgradealthough this is the least likely.