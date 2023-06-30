Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the press this June 29, in Rio de Janeiro. Associated Press/LaPresse

More than 10,000 people followed the trial against the leader of the Brazilian right-wing and former president, the ultra Jair Bolsonaro, for abuse of power on the official channel of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE). The hearing, which the defendant did not attend, has been suspended this afternoon and will be resumed this Friday at noon. Until now, four of the seven magistrates that make up the court have cast their vote. Those hooked on Brazilian politics follow it as if it were a party. After today’s session, the result is 3-1 in favor of disqualifying Bolsonaro, which would set him aside from the elections until 2030. Even the defendant has admitted that the case will most likely end in conviction.

The accusation of abuse of power comes from a meeting that Bolsonaro called in Brasilia, three months before the last elections, with the diplomatic corps. In front of dozens of foreign diplomats, the then head of the Brazilian State attacked the electoral process and questioned, without offering evidence, the guarantees for fair voting and counting.

Bolsonaro, who is terrified of ending up in prison, in this case does not risk being imprisoned, although he faces other accusations that do include such punishment. This is the first case in which one of the investigations against him reaches trial. The penalty is eight years of disqualification to attend the elections. If he is convicted, he can appeal to the electoral court or to the Supreme Court. The far-right himself recalled this morning that, in the event that the judges curtail his electoral career, Congress could amnesty him. “The amnesty is provided for in the democratic regime and it is Parliament that decides,” he declared.

Along with him, the retired general Walter Braga Netto, who was his vice-presidential candidate in last October’s elections, is being tried under the same accusation. Four judges have voted so far and all four are in favor of acquitting him.

With one more vote in favor of Bolsonaro’s conviction, there would be a majority to disqualify him. And that is the most likely scenario tomorrow, Friday, as soon as the hearing begins and the next togada is voted on. But the far-right ex-president and his followers still hope that one of the judges, appointed to the position by himself, will ask for a pause to analyze the documentation and arguments in more detail before issuing his verdict. This type of pause, frequent in the high courts of Brazil, is of an unpredictable duration. It can be weeks, months or sometimes years.

The magistrates arrived at the session this Thursday with the first and overwhelming vote in favor of the investigating judge, issued on Tuesday shortly before midnight. Following his verdict, the session was adjourned until this morning. And this Thursday, when it was resumed, the first vote cast was in favor of the former president’s acquittal. This magistrate has alleged, informs efe, that the courts should have “minimum intervention” in the electoral process and that the electoral court was not created to “strip mandates.” At this moment, Bolsonaro is only the leader of the opposition, he does not have a seat. He lost immunity the day Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office. Two other judges have since voted in favor of him being excluded from the upcoming electoral races. Bolsonaro’s political destiny is in the hands of the three judges who remain to vote.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also India and America... common interests subscribe

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.