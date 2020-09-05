Between August 31, 2019 and this Saturday, September 5, 2020, the triple world champion Mario Mola has not played a single event in the World Triathlon Series. More than a year. Since the pandemic hiatus in March, he has only run one club triathlon in France a couple of weeks ago. And suddenly the ITU (International Federation) announced that Saturday’s Hamburg World Series event (4pm, TDP) will also serve as the World Cup. A single test, something that had not happened since 2008. And in sprint distance (750 meters swimming, 20 km by bike and 5 km on foot). Point blank and as an attempt to save the season and not leave the track record blank.

“Hamburg will be the first important test what can i do and maybe the last“, says Mola resigned by phone, runner-up in 2019 against Frenchman Vincent Luis and who will lead Spain together with Fernando Alarza in the test (Javier Gómez Noya, critical of the ITU, has preferred not to attend). Anna Godoy will be the main asset female. “Not everyone will be able to compete because of the difficulty of traveling, and what they do will not be in the same conditions due to the different incidence of the virus in their countries. You have to take it with a certain distance. But I keep the positive: there is a race, let’s call it the World Cup or the Hamburg Open. We will return to a starting line “, reflects the Mallorcan.

Should we then put the champion’s name in quotes? “Whoever wins will remove the quotation marks, and whoever loses will put them. They are special circumstances, but winning there will not be easy either, “he replies.

Mola (champion in 2016, 2017 and 2018), competitive and always positive animal, has looked for an alternative on the athletics track before the triathlon break. In March, it was seventh in the National cross. This month, after more than a decade without wearing a number on the track (Junior Spanish Championship in 2009), snatched the Balearic record of 3,000 from Mateo Cañellas (8: 07.82). Later, at the Castellón rally, he signed his best mark in 5,000 (13: 41.58) finishing fourth and achieving a place for the National of the distance (It was requested to get off from 2:20 pm) that will run on September 12 in Madrid.

“I had to look for goals that would keep me connected with the preparation, because it is very difficult to work without a date. The tests on foot have helped me to maintain the incentive of the competition. And I had always wanted them, even though I grew up in the pool. They are good experiences from which I learn and they make me improve “, justifies Mola. Thinking about the podium in Madrid is difficult. “But I have nothing to lose,” he warns.

The globetrotter Mola was going to spend the month of August in Tokyo, with the Games, but the coronavirus left him stranded in the humidity and heat of Mallorca, similar to that of Japan. “So it has been good for me for the Games in 2021, where they will be an important factor. Adaptation is something that can be worked on, but never found time. Now I have had it, with three months here “, relates the tri-athlete Mola. No script this Saturday.