We have certainly seen last year’s Martina Trevisan again, the lioness capable of becoming the Italian number 1. The Tuscan comes out of Cincinnati with a very high head, however bringing with her positive sensations after the defeat in 3 sets against Jessica Pegula, who interrupts the journey after 3 consecutive victories, passing through the qualifiers. Martina fights, fights, wins the first set and then is reassembled by one of the favorites for the final victory. She finishes 6-7 (2) 6-2 6-3 for the American player, capable of emerging with experience and patience from a very delicate moment between the end of the first set and the beginning of the second.

THE MATCH — Trevisan, who at 5-3 has a set point on her opponent's serve, is not only comeback, but also loses the serve in the tenth game, bringing the match back to balance at 5-5. The Martina seen in the last few months would have crashed, but this Trevisan manages to play an excellent tie-break, taking home the first set. At the opening of the second set Pegula finds the break on the third occasion, but gets back together in the fourth game, with Martina reaching 2-2. It seems like a serious problem for Jessica, who however begins to play perfectly with her forehand and gets 4 games in a row, which makes her close 6-2 in 37 minutes. At the beginning of the third set Pegula takes off and scores another two games, before a spectator falls ill and interrupts the match for a few minutes. In the second half the American finds another break, but Trevisan reacts and recovers it immediately. At 3-1 the gap remains wide, but Martina is formidable at canceling a break point, shortening again. She remains on serve until 5-3, at which time Trevisan serves to stay in the game: she won't succeed, because Pegula took command of the match and closes 6-3, winning in 2 hours and 22 minutes.

PAULINES FORWARD — The only Italian joy of the day in Cincinnati is Jasmine Paolini: another great victory for Tuscany, who beats the Spanish Cristina Bucsa in straight sets. Jasmine pulverizes her opponent in the first set, with a peremptory 6-1 in just 27 minutes (27 points to 16 won by the blue). In the second set, the Spanish player’s level of play (very bad on her serve) grows: Bucsa takes the lead to 3-1, but Paolini – in a game in which there is no service effect – makes a great comeback, turning the match upside down until victory . The seventh game is decisive, with Jasmine who realizes the third break point, launching towards a very rapid closure. The game ends 6-1 6-3 in one hour and 6 minutes.

