Tretyakov Gallery: detainee on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack is not an employee of the branch

The Tretyakov Gallery denied reports of an employee detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack. The corresponding message was published in Telegram-channel.

“The information disseminated by many telegram channels that the man detained on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack is an employee of the Tretyakov Gallery branch in Kaliningrad is not true,” the gallery said.

Earlier, the Shot Telegram channel reported that an employee of the Tretyakov Gallery who was assembling an explosive device was detained in Kaliningrad. The detainee opposed the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine and adhered to pro-Ukrainian views. Previously, the man was convicted five times under articles of robbery, theft, fraud and causing minor bodily harm.