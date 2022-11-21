The “Trends” symposium discusses peace and stability in the Horn of Africa
The Trends Center for Research and Consultation is organizing a political symposium entitled: “Efforts and Initiatives for Peace and Stability in the Horn of Africa – Assessing Roles and Interests”, at 9:30 on Tuesday, November 22, in the main hall of the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel – Abu Dhabi, with the participation of a group of experts. And academics, in order to shed light on the repercussions of instability in this strategic and vital region, and how this affects the roles and efforts of external parties (states and regional and international organizations) and their initiatives aimed at securing its peace and stability, in an attempt to reach a better understanding of the interests of these parties in the region.
The symposium includes a key welcome speech by Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Center, and four sessions; The first discusses stability in the Horn of Africa: determinants, causes, and motives. It is moderated by Rahaf Al-Khazraji, Deputy Director of the Publishing Department at “Trends.” Alexei Ylonen, a researcher at the Center for International Studies at the University of Lisbon, Portugal, and Caleb Damero, a PhD candidate at the University of South Florida, and Yonas Addai Adito is the former Director of the Institute for Peace and Security Studies (IPSS), Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia.
As for the second session, it will discuss the topic of maritime security and piracy in the Horn of Africa: Challenges and Mitigation, and it will be moderated by Leonardo Jacopo, Researcher in the Department of Strategic Studies at “Trends”. Speakers will be presented by Ole Pekka Sursa, Assistant Professor in the Homeland Security Program at Rabdan Academy, and Tim Edmonds, Professor of Security. University of Bristol, UK.
The third session will deal with efforts and initiatives to secure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa: Rationale and Interests. It will be moderated by Mr. Sultan Majid, Deputy Director of the Global Barometer at Trends. Federico Donelli from the University of Genoa, Italy, and Marco Di Lido, Analyst in charge of the Africa Office, will speak in it. , at the Center for International Studies (CESI) in Italy, and Dr. Brendon Cannon, Associate Professor, Khalifa University.
As for the fourth session, it will include all the speakers of the previous three sessions at a closed round table to discuss future efforts and initiatives to secure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa: a proposed road map, and to explore whether the presence of multiple paths and initiatives for peace and stability in this region will help achieve the desired goal. The experts will present recommendations in a clear road map to achieving stability and peace in the Horn of Africa, which will be moderated by Dr. Benjamin Davis, an economist at the Trends Centre.
Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends, said in a statement on this occasion that this symposium, with its specialized experts, comes within the framework of the Trends Center’s mission and research strategy aimed at analyzing events with a scientific vision, anticipating their future and studying their challenges, in a way that serves decision-makers. society, especially researchers and academics, and provides them with insights and thoughtful ideas.
Al-Ali stressed that the Horn of Africa region enjoys a geopolitical importance of great importance due to its strategic location and enormous economic resources, and this importance transcends the regional dimension and occupies a global position. What made it, because of its geographical, economic, political, military and cultural location, a significant impact on stability and security in the region and the world as a whole.
He pointed out that the region is conflicted by many crises, and is witnessing interventions from several external parties in order to achieve stability in it, stressing the importance of discussing these external efforts, and how to activate them in a way that contributes to resolving the region’s crises and achieving its stability, expressing his hope that this symposium will achieve its goals, including It helps in better understanding developments and proposing solutions.
About “Trends”:
Trends Center for Research and Consulting is an independent research institution, established in 2014 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. It is interested in shaping the future through many specialized research programs.
Trends has been able to build a network of strong relationships and partnerships with various international research centers, international governmental and non-governmental organizations and bodies, and to benefit from international research and academic expertise, in order to enhance its scientific and research role at the regional and global levels, by organizing various scientific events such as lectures, Conferences, seminars, and panel discussions enrich the exchange of experiences and research expertise, and the production of various publications that cover various areas of human knowledge that fall within his interest.
