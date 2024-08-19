The covid-19 pandemic that hit the world changed the landscape of New York City, littering it with outdoor tables at restaurants which had to be reconverted due to the health emergency.

According to an article in Los Angeles Times, This trend that has been taking place for four years is coming to an end. because last weekend The time has run out for establishments to choose between complying with the strict regulations that will govern the terraces in the open air or dismantle them completely. According to the media, Thousands of New York bars and restaurants decided to tear down the wooden structures they had placed on the streets during the early days of the pandemic.

According to data from New York authorities reproduced by the media, Less than 3,000 establishments have requested to comply with the new regulationsof the nearly 13,000 that had entered the Open Restaurants program that the city had devised in 2020. Among the most significant changes in the new regulations are:

Adjustment to guidelines uniform design.

uniform design. Payment for processing the license and the footage occupied.

and the footage occupied. Obligation to dismantle terraces on the street between December and April.

Restaurants will be able to adapt their outdoor spaces to maintain them. Photo:iStock

Impact on New York restaurants due to new regulations

New regulations force restaurants to rethink their outdoor service strategy. Many establishments, such as Blend in Queens, decided to dismantle their structures on the street and choose to request spaces on the sidewalk that can remain all year round, according to Los Angeles Times.

According to official data, approximately Half of the 2,592 restaurants that asked to adapt to the new program will remove their terraces from the street and will place tables on the sidewalk. The implementation of the new regulations is not without challenges and controversies. Among the most notable problems are: