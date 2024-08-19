According to the criteria of
According to data from New York authorities reproduced by the media, Less than 3,000 establishments have requested to comply with the new regulationsof the nearly 13,000 that had entered the Open Restaurants program that the city had devised in 2020. Among the most significant changes in the new regulations are:
- Adjustment to guidelines uniform design.
- Payment for processing the license and the footage occupied.
- Obligation to dismantle terraces on the street between December and April.
Impact on New York restaurants due to new regulations
New regulations force restaurants to rethink their outdoor service strategy. Many establishments, such as Blend in Queens, decided to dismantle their structures on the street and choose to request spaces on the sidewalk that can remain all year round, according to Los Angeles Times.
According to official data, approximately Half of the 2,592 restaurants that asked to adapt to the new program will remove their terraces from the street and will place tables on the sidewalk. The implementation of the new regulations is not without challenges and controversies. Among the most notable problems are:
- The cost of dismantlingstore and rebuild the terraces annually.
- The need for review by local councils.
- Complaints from neighbors about noise, lack of parking and hygiene problems.
- Fines of US$1,000 diaries for those who do not comply with the regulations.
#trend #restaurants #York #change #due #rule
Leave a Reply