The acceleration of the Consumer Price Index of the city of São Paulo (IPC) between the first and second quadrisweek of June, from 0.52% to 0.68%, signals pressure and widespread inflation in the coming months, says the coordinator of the survey by the Institute of Economic Research Foundation (Fipe), Guilherme Moreira. According to the analyst, the institution’s official projection – for an IPC of 5.4% in 2021 – is already outdated and the trend is for the index to advance at least 6.0% in the year.

“We left a scenario of very localized inflation, concentrated in food, to a widespread inflation”, says Moreira. The CPI diffusion index, which measures the proportion of items with positive inflation, rose from 68.9% in the first quadrisweek to 70.19% in this reading. “Managed price inflation has exploded and there are things, such as travel, that will start to rise and there is no way to insure it. The scenario is complicated this year”, completes the economist.

In this reading, Moreira highlights the seasonal deflation of 5.62% for fresh foods, which kept the Food rate contained (-0.02% to 0.01%) and removed about 0.2 percentage point from the CPI. But, in the other openings of the group, there was a strong increase in processed foods (1.61%) and in items such as soy oil (2.27%) and dairy products (2.32%). “This low food inflation is a false sign, it is merely a seasonal and transient issue,” he says.

The Housing group, on the other hand, accelerated from 0.72% to 1.04%, driven by inflation of 4.04% for electricity and 0.23% for bottled gas. In the tip criterion, which indicates a trend, electricity accelerated from 3.95% to 6.4%, with the beginning of the impact of red flag 2 on electricity bills. The Housing group, at the end, advanced from 0.87% to 1.68%.

“Of the groups that are going up, energy has a high weight and, as I follow news about reservoirs and rain, the prospects are not for improvement,” says Moreira.

According to the economist, the CPI can add up to 0.75% in June and accumulate inflation of 3.5% only in the first six months of the year.

