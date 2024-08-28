To become a bird, pull a large t-shirt over your arms and torso. Hide your legs. Let your hands stick out like claws and your empty sleeves flap like wings. Now use your claws to grab a railing. Take a selfie and upload it to social media with a cool caption.

Some young people in China are pretending to be birds as a way of coping with the pressures of working, studying or looking for a job after graduation, among other family challenges. Sometimes they simply want a break from being human when their future feels uncertain amid slowing economic growth.

“Birds can fly freely and aimlessly in the sky,” said Wang Weihan, 20, a finance student in Shanghai who pretended to be a bird in his dormitory. He said the social media trend expresses “the innate desire for freedom within every person.”

Birds are not burdened by China’s sluggish economy, high cost of living and rising youth unemployment rates. They have no need to study hard or find a job after graduation in a country where the number of graduates — nearly 12 million last year — has quadrupled since 2004.

Zhao Weixiang, 22, a biology student in northern China’s Shanxi province, posted a digitally altered image of himself as a bird perched on a telephone pole. “No more studying, no more studying, be a bird,” the caption read.

One day, while looking out of her classroom window, Zhao saw birds fluttering in the sky. “I envied their freedom and decided to copy them,” she said.

Many young people in China are becoming disillusioned because the story they were told as children — that they would have a bright future if they studied and worked hard — seems more dubious as China’s economy slows, said Xiang Biao, director of the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology in Germany and an expert on Chinese society.

“They had very high expectations for themselves, for China and for the world at large,” Xiang said. “And then when they graduated from university and became adults, they became victims of the slowdown. They started to ask, ‘Why did I study so much? For what? I sacrificed so much joy and happiness when I was young. ’”

The bird trend is another manifestation of this disillusionment and allows young people to “have a moment of levity” without having to give up professional competition, Xiang said.

So do young people who pretend to be birds achieve a sense of freedom? Yes and no. One problem is that they can’t actually fly.

Zhao said she was acutely aware of the limits of her avian form. “I felt like I was a flightless bird that could only hold onto the railing and look into the distance,” she said.