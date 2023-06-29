In Lima, the capital of Peru, a transsexual woman was riddled with 31 shots last March. The murderer recorded her cruelty and spread it on social networks. In the north of Chile, in the city of Arica, two bodies were exhumed last month. Both were found to have been buried alive. Also in May, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a bar in Bogotá had been used to dismember people. Behind these atrocities is the Tren de Aragua, an organization that emerged as a construction union for an unfinished project, in Venezuela, back in 2009 and that almost 15 years later has spread its underworld tentacles in Latin America.

The Venezuelan journalist Ronna Rísquez had been following their trail for several years and trying to understand their structure and their singularities. In 2020, he made the decision to tie all the loose ends in a book that he finished shaping in mid-2022 after attending a workshop in Madrid with the Argentine Martín Caparrós, Ortega y Gasset Lifetime Achievement Award 2023. Learning to count the bad, Without prejudice and at the same time without concessions, it was one of the many challenges that turned the page blank.

The book cover. Editorial Planet

The work, called The Aragua Train. The gang that revolutionized organized crime in Latin America (Planet), came to light three months ago in the llanero country and will have reached Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru by July at the latest. This transnational mega-gang has, according to Rísquez’s investigations, a “portfolio of crimes.” Some traditional in a criminal organization such as extortion, hit men and drug trafficking and others not as common as their link to sports activities, more precisely in the transactions of Venezuelan baseball players who sign for major league clubs in the United States. Investigations indicate that they are shadow partners of various training academies and that they charge a large percentage of each sale.

Among their criminal activities, however, human trafficking and sexual exploitation stand out, which bring them the greatest dividends. In Lima alone, it is estimated that they earn around one million soles (about $275,000) a month in the ten places of prostitution over which they exercise control. Control that, according to the Peruvian Police, they have obtained by blood and fire after having displaced scattered pimps who in most cases did not pose a great threat.

“They realized that the way to survive was to look for income in other countries, because Venezuela was bankrupt. One of the abilities of the Tren de Aragua is to have quickly identified what we could call criminal business opportunities. When countries begin to place restrictions on Venezuelan migration, it was clear that the population was not going to stop leaving. What did you do? Guide migrants through irregular routes such as coyotes in Mexico. By controlling the trails [caminos informales]They also controlled the illegal merchandise,” explains Ronna Rísquez, who prefers not to give details about her current whereabouts.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Two young men cross the La Platanera trail on the border between Colombia and Venezuela. Ferley Ospina

A part of the profits obtained by the factions of the Aragua Train, spread over eight countries in the region (Bolivia, Brazil and Panama are added to those already mentioned), have a destination: the Aragua Penitentiary Center, better known as the prison of Tocoron. In that fortress, built 40 years ago, the founding leader of the organization remains: Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias warrior child, sentenced in 2018 to 17 years in prison for a rosary of crimes. Forbidden not to give accounts.

“I’ve estimated that they raise $15 million a year, but that’s a conservative estimate. It has to be much more than that,” says Rísquez, who went to the Tocorón prison many times, but was only able to enter once. It was an essential event to complete his work. There he verified what had been an open secret for years: that the prisoners have taken over the prison and have turned it into luxury suites. He observed swimming pools, sports courts, restaurants, nightclubs and what struck him the most: a zoo.

“It has the same layout as a zoo, only smaller. The animals are in cages adapted according to their species and I found monkeys, countless birds, ostriches and even a lynx. Is incredible. Behind the gate I did not see prison officers but rather armed prisoners who acted as guards”, he recounts. He had to enter without a cell phone or notebook. The slightest risk could prove fatal.

Regarding the brutality of the Aragua Train, the journalist maintains that it is above all a strategy to intimidate its adversaries. “It is their way of earning the respect of the rest and for them to see what they are capable of. They can do terrible things like dismember someone and leave them in a bag. But they usually avoid armed confrontations with other gangs. They are more of leaving messages,” she says.

Threat signed by the Aragua Train against a residential complex in Bogotá (Colombia) on February 23, 2023. Chelo Camacho

Colonel Ricardo Espinoza, chief of the Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling division of the Peruvian National Police, points out that the gang’s method in the case of migrants is to generate an unpayable debt for leading them to the Andean country. Between 4,000 and 5,000 dollars. They set very high interest on that debt that they must pay weekly or even daily and under threat of death. That is why the women, many of whom are minors, end up trapped in prostitution and end up living in what they call “shelter houses”.

Around sexual exploitation there are a series of activities carried out by those who make up the mafia and that are attractive because they represent a fixed income. “They put you on the payroll. The first level is to give security to the plaza. That is, to watch that the parishioners do not exceed the time or mistreat the girls. They can receive up to $400 per week. Then there are those who mobilize the women, then those who guard the shelters, and higher up the gunmen [sicarios]”, explains Colonel Espinoza.

The authorities found several people killed by the Aragua Train in various garbage bags in Bogotá, in August 2022. COLOMBIAN PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

General Carlos Alberto Malaver, director of that division, indicates that another of the businesses that the Tren de Aragua is taking over in Peru is drop-by-drop lending, formerly dominated by Colombian crime. “Where there is a shopping center, a market or a group of bars or restaurants, they are there. They lend money to humble people such as vendors or motorcycle taxi drivers, who end up paying with their lives. They are an organization that draws power dynamically. But we are hitting them, ”he assures.

Unlike what happens in other gangs, the leaders of the Tren de Aragua are not ostentatious and rather use low-profile jobs as a front. One day they may be taxi drivers and another, cleaning staff, points out Ronna Rísquez, who wants her work “to be understood not only as the story of a criminal organization, but as the story of a country imprisoned by violence and the absence of the State ”, referring to Venezuela. Her great fear coincides with that of the authorities: that the train will build more stops.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.