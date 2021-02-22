A shocking situation was experienced last weekend in a field hockey tournament that was played at the Popeye club in Salta. Agustina Villafañe, a player for the University Rugby Club of San Miguel de Tucumán, suffered an impressive fracture to her right ankle, after being “tackled” by the rival team’s goalkeeper during the definition of a match on Australian penalties.

The images were shared by the same athlete on her social networks and quickly went viral. She, beyond the pain, took the fact with some humor. “I am not a traumatologist but I think my foot is going the other way,” wrote Villafañe on his Twitter account.

In the definition of one of the matches of the “Goga Gómez” contest, Villafañe took the ball and faced the goalkeeper who, in her eagerness to defend the shot, fell with her body on the player’s right leg, which ended with a fracture in the right ankle.

In the videos that circulated on social networks you can hear the cries of pain of Agucha, as her acquaintances nickname her. Due to the magnitude of the injury, the match was suspended and the player traveled from Salta to her province with her leg in a cast.

“Linda back,” wrote Villafañe next to an image of his leg with a large cast that he shared on his Instagram stories. According to the newspaper La Gaceta de Tucumán, in the coming days, he will undergo surgery and then face a long recovery.

The image that Agustina Villafañe shared on Instagram, after the impressive fracture she suffered in her ankle. Instagram photo @ agusvi30

The “Uni” is a member of the Tucumana Amateur Hockey Association (ATAH) and one of the institutions called “founding” of that institution. As the activity of the league in that province is suspended by the pandemic, the women’s hockey team of the club traveled to Salta to play the traditional “Goga Gómez” with Popeye, the host and winner of the trophy, and other representatives of the host province , Santiago del Estero, Tucumán and La Plata.