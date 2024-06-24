Taylor Swift’s third concert at London’s Wembley stadium, the last of the first stage of The Eras Tour in the British capital, had a big surprise for the 90,000 people who attended the event this Sunday: an unexpected appearance by Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. the artist, the American football player Travis Kelce. Swift’s concerts in London continue to be news: the singer shared selfie with Prince William and his children, but pop royalty has also been seen there, with the Beatle Sir Paul McCartney (who attended the concert on Sunday), and a long list of famous people, from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to Tom Cruise, Jon Bon Jovi or Nicola Coughlan.

The third night at Wembley was very special: the Kansas City Chiefs player took the field, this time to demonstrate his acting skills at a moment in the concert. Specifically, Kelce’s appearance took place during the transition of the theme The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived to I Can do It With a Broken Heart, both songs from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift, watched with a big smile by Travis Kelce after her wardrobe change, on stage at Wembley. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24

Kelce joined the two dancers who usually perform in that part of the concert, dressed like them, in a black morning coat and top hat. The athlete was in charge of lifting a fainted Taylor Swift off the ground to carry her in his arms to the sofa where she is ‘revived’ to perform the wardrobe change that gives way to the next song. While her fellow dancers helped her change her clothes, Kelce fanned herself (and fanned her), did some dance steps, encouraged the audience and even gave the singer’s makeup a few touch-ups with the brush.

Tonight also came with a new style in this transition: when Swift takes off her Vivienne Westwood dress printed with the lyrics of her song Fornight and gives way to a two-piece shorts and top, the color of the outfit is usually analyzed in detail by her followers, and on this occasion she debuted a white one with rhinestones, which made many fans speculate on the social networks about the encrypted message of the couple’s upcoming wedding.

A moment of acting. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24

Swift and Kelce (both 34 years old) began dating in July of last year, although their first public appearance together took place months later, at a party. Saturday night Live held in October. She has attended numerous of the athlete’s matches and he has also traveled to different parts of the world to see her perform during The Eras Tour, the singer’s sixth international tour.

This tour was precisely the moment chosen by Swift to make their relationship official on Instagram, by sharing a photo of both of them with Prince William and their children after the concert on June 21. This Sunday was her third consecutive full house at Wembley, the stadium where she will resume her tour on August 15, with five new dates (August 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20).