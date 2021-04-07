If against Kosovo, in the last match of Spain in the national team break, he already had a play that left him in evidence, what we saw in the aftermath of Real Sociedad-Athletic did not leave the goal well either.

Unai Simón did not calculate well the trajectory of a past center by Roberto López and the ball ended up sneaking into his goal. It was the goal that led to the Real draw and that cost him two points that would have sweetened a black week for the goalkeeper.