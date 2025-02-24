Fiorentina has once again starred in a spooky episode related to the physical integrity of one of its players. During the meeting of series A, Moise Kean received a knee on her face during the second partso it was removed from the field to be treated by the medical services of the club. After a few minutes, the Italian player returned to the pitch, for shortly after collapsing on the grass.

Kean starred in other minutes of horror for Fiorentina, which less than three months ago saw how Also Italian Edoardo Bove suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest during the meeting against Inter Milan.

In this case, the reason that Kean collapsed was the very strong blow that occurred in the head and that caused a wound after minute 60. After being treated by the ‘Viola’ medical team, the player entered the pitch, visibly dizzy and, after just a few minutes in which he did not intervene fell in the center of the countryside.

The assists intervened with speed and, with the conscious player, although very stunned and shocked, they made the Evacuation of the footballer on a stretcher and in ambulance to a hospital.