By date 35 of Series A, Inter beat Udinese 2-1 and continues to be two points behind the leader Milan, its classic rival, who also won (1-0 against Fiorentina) and does not want to provide any advantage with three dates remaining for the definition.
The interista team had the contribution goal scorer for Argentine striker Lautaro Martínezthird top scorer in the contest with 17 shouts (3 from penalties): although he missed the execution from the maximum penalty on this occasion, on the rebound he did not forgive and billed for the victory of his team.
The 24-year-old striker who made his debut in the First Division with Racing continues to demonstrate his hierarchy and forcefulness: with this goal, reached nothing less than 9 goals in his last 10 games taking into account Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Champions League, undoubtedly great news for him, for the institution and for Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentine team.
The only footballers with more goals than Lautaro in the domestic championship Immobile (Lazio, 27 shouts) and Vlahovic (Lazio, 23 conquests). His objective is to be able to reach them, of course, but at the same time he is excited about a fall of Milan to be able to snatch the title and shout champion.
